Cukierman & Nasdaq Private Market Partner to Boost Startup Liquidity

As IPOs remain out of reach and M&A activity slows, a new partnership is opening alternative liquidity pathways for Israeli startups and investors.

New Liquidity Opportunities for Israel’s Tech Ecosystem

Cukierman & Co. Investment House (CIH), the largest corporate finance team in Israel serving Israeli and international technology companies, announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors, to enhance liquidity opportunities for Israeli startups and investors. This collaboration addresses the increasing need for advanced secondary market platforms in Israel’s tech sector that provide companies, employee shareholders, and investment professionals with access to a global network of institutional and accredited investors, actionable data, and trading tools to transact.

$55 Billion in Transactions and Counting

Since its inception, Nasdaq Private Market has executed more than $55 billion in transactional value across 760 company-sponsored liquidity programs and block trades since its inception. The company’s trading platform SecondMarket®, Tape D® premium data, and product specialists help private companies, founders, employee shareholders, and investors transact in a secure, transparent, and seamless environment from match through settlement. This new partnership will offer Israeli startups access to a trusted secondary market platform and data to unlock new liquidity opportunities.

To kick off the initiative, NPM and Cukierman Investment House will host a series of events in Tel Aviv between March 31st and April 2nd, 2025 to present their new offering for startups, entrepreneurs, funds, and VC investors in the Israeli ecosystem.

Helping Startups and Investors Sustain Long-Term Growth

"The demand for liquidity in Israel’s private technology sector has grown significantly due to several market dynamics. Over the past few years, the IPO window has remained largely closed, delaying exit opportunities for investors and employees. Simultaneously, the rise of larger growth capital investments has enabled companies to stay private for longer, making it more challenging for early-stage investors and employees to realize their gains," said Greg Wolf, CEO Cukierman & Co. Investment House. “No longer will Israeli companies have to go public or sell too early due to liquidity constraints of employees or investors. Through this partnership, CIH is offering new liquidity opportunities for Israeli startups and investors, providing them a viable and efficient venue to help maintain growth trajectories. Additionally, it reinforces our commitment to strengthening the local tech ecosystem to allow Israel to build larger tech companies.” (Brett Mock, Chairman, NPM International, Credit PR)

Catalyst Investor's Club (CIC) Expands Access to Secondary Shares

The partnership is further strengthened by the integration with Cukierman & Co.’s investor network via Catalyst Investor's Club (CIC), an investment platform that enables accredited investors to invest alongside VCs or lead investors. This integration will provide high-net-worth individuals with access to secondary shares in tech companies globally. By broadening the buyer universe beyond traditional secondary funds, Cukierman enhances liquidity options for Israeli startups and investors alike. “With CIC’s investor platform, we’re expanding access for individual investors to high-quality secondary transactions, complementing the existing institutional investor landscape,” added Wolf. Advertisement

"Nasdaq Private Market has long been committed to expanding access to secondary market liquidity globally. Our collaboration with Cukierman & Co. will help further that mission across Israel’s vibrant tech sector," said Brett Mock, Chairman, NPM International. "By combining our robust trading infrastructure with CIH’s deep local expertise and investor network, we are creating new opportunities for Israeli startups, founders, and investors to efficiently navigate the private market landscape."

By facilitating secondary transactions, CIH is helping founders and investors navigate a rapidly evolving market while ensuring that Israeli technology companies can focus on long-term growth without premature exits. This helps cement CIH’s position as a pivotal player in the secondary market, offering a full suite of liquidity solutions including private placements, M&A, and secondary transactions.

About Cukierman Investment House: Founded in 1993, Cukierman & Co. Investment House Ltd. is the leading Israeli investment house, providing a full array of services including M&A, Private Placements, Public Offerings, Family Office and Consulting Services to Israeli, European and Asian clients. With over USD $10.8B in completed transactions value, the company has one of the largest Corporate Finance teams in Israel with dedicated experts in the Life Sciences, High Tech and Real Estate industries. Its Private Equity activities are managed by Catalyst Funds, which rank among the best performing Israeli private equity funds since 1999.

About Nasdaq Private Market:

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today, it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

This article was written in cooperation with Catalyst Investors’ Club