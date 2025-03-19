Israeli startup AISAP named one of the world's most innovative companies for 2025

AISAP, an Israeli medical startup pioneering AI-driven diagnostics, has been recognized as one of the world’s most innovative and promising companies for 2025 by Fast Company. The company secured fourth place globally in the healthcare category, a remarkable achievement that underscores the international recognition of its groundbreaking technology and its impact on the future of medicine.

AISAP was founded by Adiel Am-Shalom, a former officer in Israel’s elite 8200 intelligence unit, alongside leading medical professionals: Professor Ehud Raanani, Professor Robert Klempner, and Professor Ehud Schwammenthal. The company has raised approximately $13 million in funding from investors including Harel Insurance, Shoni Health, and former Mossad director Tamir Pardo.

Revolutionizing cardiac diagnostics with AI

AISAP has developed AISAP CARDIO, the world's first real-time AI-powered cardiac diagnostic platform. This technology enables life-saving bedside diagnostics, allowing for immediate and highly accurate detection of structural heart diseases and heart failure. The platform recently received FDA approval, marking a historic milestone in AI-driven medical diagnostics.

“The recognition by Fast Company is a source of immense pride for us as Israelis and highlights the global relevance of the problem we are solving,” said Adiel Am-Shalom, AISAP’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “This is a strong validation that our product can influence the future of medicine worldwide and save countless lives through real-time, precise diagnostics.”

Professor Ehud Raanani, co-founder and board member, emphasized the significance of their achievement, stating: "We are proud to be the first company to secure FDA approval under the unique CADx pathway for comprehensive AI-based diagnostics at the point of care. We remain committed to driving innovation and improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

A game-changer in medical imaging

AISAP's AI technology provides a major leap forward in cardiac diagnostics by offering real-time ultrasound image analysis at the patient’s bedside. The platform integrates with existing hospital systems, including EHR/EMR and PACS, and does not require new hardware purchases. Its AI algorithms, trained on hundreds of thousands of echocardiograms and over 24 million video segments, have been rigorously validated through clinical trials led by Harvard Medical School’s Mass General Brigham Digital Clinical Research (CRO) and other top U.S. hospitals, including Mayo Clinic, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and Stony Brook University Hospital.

The technology has already demonstrated a profound impact in clinical settings. It has led to significant findings in 50% of scans, altered treatment decisions in 30% of cases, and prompted urgent interventions in 5% of patients.

Rapid growth and global expansion

AISAP has seen exceptional growth in the past year, with a fivefold increase in customers and a tenfold rise in users. Tens of thousands of patients in Israel and the U.S. have already benefited from the system, which is operational in leading hospitals' emergency rooms and internal medicine departments.

"Our vision is to empower every physician with a portable ultrasound device, enabling immediate diagnosis of diseases anywhere, from major medical centers to remote clinics," Am-Shalom stated. "The platform guides clinicians through scanning and interpretation, processes data via the cloud, and delivers results within minutes. The comprehensive report seamlessly integrates into patients' medical records, improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency."

AISAP’s selection by Fast Company places it among the most cutting-edge healthcare innovators globally. The magazine, with a readership of over 40 million, is one of the world’s most prestigious technology and innovation publications. This recognition further cements AISAP’s position at the forefront of AI-powered medical advancements.