Arielle Zuckerberg’s firm raises $181,818,181.80 to back ‘magically weird’ tech founders

(JTA) — A venture capital firm co-led by Arielle Zuckerberg has announced a new $181.8 million fund that will back “magically weird” tech startup founders and seek to support “life and creation.”

The number — it’s actually $181,818,181.80 — is no accident. Two of the three main venture capitalists behind the new fund at the firm, called Long Journey, are Jewish: Zuckerberg is the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Lee Jacobs, Long Journey’s managing partner. The third is Cyan Banister.

The power of numerology

Jacobs wrote that the new fund, announced Wednesday, is inspired in part by his reaction to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“What’s up with all the 18s? In Jewish numerology, 18 represents ‘chai’ or ‘life.’ Growing up, I was often given gifts in increments of 18; it was a blessing for life,” Jacobs wrote. “The horrific attacks in Israel on October 7th awakened something dormant at my core—a deep inner knowing of my purpose and what I’m willing to fight for. This fund, with its repetition of 18s, embodies my commitment to supporting life and creation.”

Zuckerberg tweeted that the number is a "a symbol of life, health, and prosperity."

Long Journey has a reputation for quirkiness: It is housed in a large Victorian house with tropical wallpaper, per Bloomberg, and people often walk around there barefoot. Jacob’s announcement seemed to signal the same mood.

“The magically weird are founders with independently derived insights, the courage to pursue ideas no one else has considered, the will to tackle problems others won’t touch. They’re the ones who arrive at unique conclusions through their own path, not by following the crowd,” he wrote.