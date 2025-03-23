Unlocking Israel’s real estate future: Exclusive conference for foreign residents, new immigrants

On Monday, March 24, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, in conjunction with the Jerusalem Post, will hold its annual real estate conference on the subject of business and financial opportunities for foreign residents and new olim at 9:00 AM at the Sera Events Hall in Emek Ha’ela. The conference will be held in the presence of Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and Mizrahi Tefahot CEO Moshe Lary.

Amidst a global shift and a changing economic reality, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank’s real estate conference will bring together experts, public figures, and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in Israel for foreign residents and olim.

The conference, which is intended for investment, mortgage, and real estate professionals specializing in foreign residents and new immigrants, will feature exclusive insights, market forecasts, and unique networking opportunities, and is a must-attend event for anyone interested in real estate investment in Israel.

Television commentator Yair Sherki will moderate the event, which will feature remarks by leading figures at Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, including Shevy Shemer, Executive Vice President and Head of the bank’s Retail Division, and Dror Feldman, Deputy Head of Retail Division, Mortgages.

In addition to moderating the conference, Sherki will interview Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer on the impact of the war on new immigrants and foreign residents, housing assistance for new immigrants, and collaboration between the ministry, private companies, and banks. Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 26, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Expected numbers of Aliya to Israel

The conference will also feature a review on the story behind the numbers of expected Aliya to Israel and two panels with experts in the relevant fields.

The first panel is entitled “The Key to Financing: Mortgage Challenges for Foreign Residents in Israel.” The second panel, “Navigating the Israeli Market,” will focus on factors influencing foreign residents’ real estate decisions, differences between various Jewish communities in Israel, and overcoming challenges in the Israeli real estate market, including language barriers, bureaucracy and market unfamiliarity.

The concluding lecture of the conference will be given by Yoseph Haddad, Arab-Israeli journalist and advocacy activist for Israel and CEO of “Together – Vouch for Each Other.” Haddad will share his personal journey – growing up in Nazareth, volunteering for the IDF, being severely wounded in the Second Lebanon War, and becoming a key figure in Israeli advocacy. He will also discuss Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Israel’s current battle against Hamas following the October 7 attacks.