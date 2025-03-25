Israel’s leading Web3 conference unveils full agenda for Building Blocks 2025

Building Blocks, Israel’s premier Web3 conference, has unveiled its final roster of headline speakers for this year’s much-anticipated event at Jaffa Port on Thursday. As part of the broader crypto-centered ETHTLV Week, taking place from March 24 to 28, the conference is set to draw over 800 developers, entrepreneurs, and Web3 professionals from around the globe.

Tech leader Eric Weinstein, eToro CEO Yoni Assia, and EtherFi Co-Founder Mike Silagadze will deliver keynote speeches alongside a growing list of industry visionaries. Organized by Collider in partnership with key players like Starkware, Fireblocks, Fhenix, and SSV Labs, Building Blocks 2025 promises to be the conference’s largest and most impactful edition to date.

Building Blocks 25 will focus on three key areas of interest: building crypto startups, Web3 onboarding, and cutting-edge innovation, with sessions exploring advanced topics such as restaking, Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Multi-Party Computation (MPC).

Attendees can expect a mix of keynote addresses, fireside chats, and hands-on workshops designed to provide both strategic insight and practical tools for Web3 success.

Keynote speakers to attend conference

Conference hosts exclusively shared their list of keynote speakers who will attend the conference and present with the Jerusalem Post. Among those are Eli Ben Sasson, founder and CEO of Starkware, a billion-dollar Israel-based company transforming blockchain transactions to be more accessible — faster, cheaper, and overall more efficient; Mike Silagadze, Founder & CEO of EtherFi, who is reshaping how users can engage with one of the largest blockchain platforms in the world; Ameen Soleimani, Founder of Spankchain, an entrepreneur who has worked to assist businesses in making blockchain more accessible, profitable, and practical outside of traditional finance; and Eva Beylin, ex-foundation director at TheGraph, who was critical in establishing infrastructure in Web3, ultimately impacting how companies worldwide manage blockchain data.

“Building Blocks 2025 delivers direct access to the unicorn playbook—presented by the founders of Fireblocks, Starkware, and eToro,” said Adam Benayoun, General Partner at Collider. “Complemented by Eric Weinstein’s forward-thinking perspective on crypto’s future, this event provides essential insights for builders and entrepreneurs.”

The event’s location—Tel Aviv’s creative Container Forest space in Jaffa —will provide a dynamic backdrop for what has become the Middle East’s largest Web3 builder conference. Coinciding with a packed ETHTLV Week agenda, attendees will also enjoy investor summits, crypto breakfast meetups, and curated side events across Tel Aviv.

Returning for its 2025 edition, Building Blocks is the largest Web3 conference in the region focused specifically on builders and developers. Previous editions have featured Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin and Safe CEO Lukas Schor, cementing the conference’s reputation as a launchpad for industry-shifting announcements and technologies.