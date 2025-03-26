Olessia Kantor: ‘Women are more than enough’ in leadership and society

During the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit, businesswoman, author and philanthropist Olessia Kantor offered her insights on leadership, resilience, and the impact of women-led initiatives in Israeli society in an interview with Jerusalem Post correspondent Sarah Ben Nun.

Kantor talked about her role in "Mother on the Front Lines," a grassroots organization of women fighting for their rights during the ongoing war. "I didn’t establish this group; they established themselves," she explained. "These women recognized the inadequacy of their official systems, so they formed their own group." She commended their efforts in urging government support, referring to them as a reflection of the values of Israeli society: "empathy, compassion, and diversity."

Comparing Israel to Hungary, where she works to create community engagement between the Jewish community and the non-Jewish neighbors, Kantor highlighted the lack of support systems for women in critical situations in some Western countries. "No women’s shelters, no empowerment circles… It’s not always easy to see the good sides of Israeli society in times like this, but we need to recognize that women here have a support system. Women here are taking initiative and getting what they deserve.”

In discussing advice for future women leaders, Kantor recounted her experience of conquering self-doubt. "Since I was little, I always asked myself—am I good enough?" She attributed this insecurity to her Soviet upbringing but highlighted that diligent effort enabled her to achieve confidence. "Many professional women know their worth, yet imposter syndrome lingers. I’ve sat at many influential tables and felt it, but this is the message society sends us."

Her advice to young women was direct and empowering: "You are more than enough! You are not an imposter; you truly belong in this leadership space."

This article was written in cooperation with Olessia Kantor.