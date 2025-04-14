Israeli startup AutonomyAI raises millions turning AI into full-time developers

A new Israeli startup has begun a new venture which will allow companies to hire an AI agent to join their development teams, AutonomyAI announced earlier this month.

AutonomyAI, led by Pentera founder Arik Faingold, recently announced that it has emerged from stealth with $4 million in pre-seed funding.

AutonomyAI’s Agentic Context Engine, which is already being used by several leading companies in Israel and worldwide, allows days of development to be condensed into minutes, with a code acceptance rate of 95%.

"After Pentera became a unicorn and successfully changed the cybersecurity landscape with solutions currently used by Fortune 500 organizations worldwide, I identified a similar opportunity in the development world," Arik Faingold, Chairman and Co-founder of AutonomyAI and Chairman of technology company Commit, said.

"After Pentera became a unicorn and successfully changed the cybersecurity landscape with solutions currently used by Fortune 500 organizations worldwide, I identified a similar opportunity in the development world," Arik Faingold, Chairman and Co-founder of AutonomyAI and Chairman of technology company Commit, said.

"We're bringing a technological solution born in Israel that will allow companies to accelerate their development tenfold and focus on what truly matters—innovation and business value, not writing code."

AutonomyAI comes equipped with a platform that learns and understands to the point that it generates code that can be deployed directly to the production environment.

Allowing AI to integrate within a company's DNA

"What's special about our solution is the ability to integrate artificial intelligence in a way that truly understands the organizational development DNA," said Adir Ben-Yehuda, CEO of the company.

"While existing AI solutions help individual developers, we enable true integration at the organizational level, utilizing organizational infrastructure, existing code, and maintaining uniform standards across the team."

This solution comes at a time where tech investments are slowing down, meaning organizations are forced to achieve more with fewer resources. AutonomyAI accelerates development with efficiency, showing a 44% improvement in team productivity.

"The vision of the team leading AutonomyAI represents a fundamental change in how organizations use artificial intelligence, which will soon become the new standard," Gilad Shany, investor and Managing Partner at ION Crossover, explained.