Israeli Society for Quality celebrates 50 years of leading national excellence and innovation

In today’s rapidly changing and competitive landscape, achieving distinction through quality has become essential. For 50 years, the Israeli Society for Quality (ISQ) has led efforts to foster a culture of excellence throughout Israel’s industries, government, education, and public services.

Established in 1973, following the Yom Kippur War, the Society was founded by a group of experts who recognized that a strong commitment to quality is essential for economic resilience and global competitiveness. Since its inception, the ISQ has functioned as a non-profit organization, establishing itself as Israel’s national authority on quality and excellence. The Israeli Society for Quality's chairperson is Sharon Anker. (Credit: Ofer Amram)

What distinguishes the Society is its perspective on quality as a comprehensive management philosophy, rather than merely a series of procedures. Its efforts connect various sectors — including healthcare, security, education, and high-tech — incorporating tools, methodologies, and innovation at every level to foster systemic, enduring improvements.

Over the years, the Society has been led by notable figures in Israeli industry and academia. Today, under the leadership of Chairperson Sharon Anker, who assumed office in 2022, the Society is focused on increasing its influence among younger generations and strengthening connections with international quality organizations.

A key achievement of the Society is its designation as the first professional body in Israel certified under the ISO 9001 international quality standard. Anker states, “Quality is not just a standard – it’s a management culture combining continuous learning, innovative thinking, and process improvement.”

A core part of the Society’s mission is to train the next generation of quality professionals. By offering certifications such as Certified Quality Engineer, Certified Quality Auditor, Lean Six Sigma qualifications, and Innovation Management certification, the Society has certified over 3,000 experts who are now working across Israel’s leading industries and government sectors. “Every certified professional becomes an ambassador of excellence and meaningful change,” says Anker.

Conferences and events are central to Israel’s quality community. The Society’s premier annual conference attracts over 1,300 attendees and highlights current trends in quality, innovation, and leadership. Another significant event, the "Women Creating Quality" conference, emphasizes women's vital contributions to excellence and the promotion of gender equality in the industry.

In addition to local efforts, the Society fosters strong relationships with global partners, including the American Society for Quality (ASQ). It is actively advancing projects like establishing a National Quality Council and revitalizing the Knesset's Quality Lobby. Furthermore, the Society is leading the rollout of ISO 21001 for educational institutions to enhance management practices and build public trust in the education system.

Crowning its achievements, the Society co-awards the prestigious Rabin Prize for Quality and Excellence, considered the "Oscar" of Israel’s quality community. This year, winners included Beit Loewenstein, Netanya Municipality, and Bnei Herzliya. Advertisement

As Anker concludes, “Quality is not a profession — it’s a way of life. We’re here for anyone who believes in being better, every day.”

This article was written in collaboration with The Israeli Society for Quality.