Dry winter spurs national water company to integrate climate risks into operations

The unusually dry winter of 2024–2025 has prompted Israel’s national water company, Mekorot, to formally incorporate climate risk planning into its long-term operational strategies. According to the company’s end-of-year report, domestic water consumption increased by 2.5%, while agricultural usage rose by nearly 9%. The water level in the Sea of Galilee dropped by 10 centimeters—an alarming decline not seen in years.

In response, Mekorot is intensifying its efforts to adapt its infrastructure and operations to the realities of climate change, including rising temperatures, extreme heat waves, floods, and the depletion of natural water sources. A new climate risk model, developed in collaboration with meteorologist Dr. Amir Givati and consultancy firm Entropy, enables every Mekorot employee to digitally map infrastructure vulnerabilities in their work areas. The tool helps assess how heat or flooding might impact water supply facilities and guides decisions on maintenance, upgrades, and future planning.

“This past year marked a leap forward in our climate preparedness,” said Riki Mor, Mekorot’s Head of Corporate Responsibility. “We’ve built a unique model that projects climate effects decades ahead, helping us prepare for prolonged droughts, wildfires, and rising sea levels.”

Gal Stahl, Chairman of Entropy, noted that the project is among the first of its kind for Israeli government entities. It aligns with growing global regulatory expectations for environmental risk management and reporting.

This article was written in collaboration with Mekorot.