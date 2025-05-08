Sheba Medical Center will open a healthcare startup accelerator in Boston

Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital, announced Monday that it would open its first US-based healthcare startup accelerator in Massachusetts, deepening ties between Israel’s medical innovation ecosystem and one of the world’s most renowned biotech hubs.

The initiative is part of Sheba’s ARC Innovation program (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), which was launched in 2019 and has already supported over 100 startups globally. The new accelerator, scheduled to begin operations in January 2026, will serve as a soft landing platform for Israeli and international startups looking to expand into the American healthcare market.

“Sheba’s strategic partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will create a hub for startups from our global network,” said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba’s Chief Transformation Innovation and AI Officer and founder of the ARC program, in a statement. “This collaboration will connect digital and AI technology development with clinical needs, enhancing health outcomes and driving economic growth.”

The ARC Boston accelerator will focus on three key areas: advanced diagnostics, digital health platforms, and workforce support technologies. Startups joining the program will have access to Sheba’s physician network of over 1,400 clinicians, regulatory and clinical validation support, and strategic investor partnerships.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey welcomed the initiative, noting the state's leadership in life sciences and medical technology. “It’s great that Sheba ARC has chosen to expand here in Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement. “Our state stood out because we are already a global hub for healthcare innovation with unmatched talent. This accelerator will be a valued contribution to our innovation-based economy. Aerial view of Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center, outside of Tel Aviv, on May 31, 2023. (credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)

Sheba ARC global innovation network

ARC’s global innovation network already includes centers in London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin, and New Zealand. The Boston expansion marks a significant milestone in Sheba’s goal of creating a worldwide health tech infrastructure that connects clinical care with cutting-edge research.

“Sheba Medical Center has long been at the forefront of medical discovery and healthcare transformation,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center. “By combining our innovation model with Massachusetts' unparalleled healthcare ecosystem, we can accelerate AI technologies that address the most pressing challenges facing patients and providers globally.”

The Israeli consulate in Boston also expressed support for the initiative. “Opportunities for deeper collaboration between Israel and Massachusetts are both real and exciting—especially in biotech and life sciences,” said Benny Sharoni, Consul General of Israel to New England. “Together, the innovation ecosystems of Israel and the Greater Boston Area can drive breakthroughs in science and medicine for the benefit of all.”