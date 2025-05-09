Tel Aviv tourism fair draws strength from regional allies as global presence shrinks

Between cups of Taiwanese bubble tea and trays of Israeli dates, the 2025 edition of the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) unfolded in Tel Aviv with a markedly different character than in previous years. With only around a dozen foreign countries represented—far fewer than the traditional forty-plus—the fair’s international footprint was visibly diminished. Entire rows that once hosted national tourism boards from Europe, the Americas, and the Gulf now stood empty or were repurposed for local exhibitors.

While the absence of many global players was notable, the event itself was far from subdued. The familiar buzz of promotional videos, costumed hosts, and multilingual chatter filled the exhibition halls, and the reduced foreign presence gave way to a strong focus on domestic offerings. Approximately three-quarters of the exhibition space was occupied by Israeli cities and regions—Eilat, the Galilee, and the Negev—all showcasing their attractions with colorful booths, interactive experiences, and regional delicacies.

“IMTM is not about diplomacy; it’s about the tourism industry,” said Ambassador Peleg Lewi, political adviser to Tourism Minister Haim Katz, in an exclusive interview with The Media Line. “The countries that come are those looking to attract the Israeli traveler, and this year, the fair placed a strong emphasis on domestic tourism.”

A new center of gravity in Tel Aviv

While only around a dozen countries participated in this year’s IMTM, many brought a striking presence. Newcomers like Hungary and Slovakia joined returning partners such as Cyprus, Romania, Vietnam, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, and China. Embroidered fabrics from Central Asia, Taiwanese bubble tea, Israeli artisanal ice cream, and boutique wine tastings punctuated the Expo floor, offering visitors not just destinations, but sensory vignettes of what awaits abroad.

Among them, Azerbaijan stood out—not only for operating the largest international pavilion, but for the energy surrounding it. The night before the fair opened, officials hosted a gala event filled with live Azeri music, traditional dishes, and high-level speeches. “Tourism is the real bridge between nations,” Lewi said during his remarks at the event. “And Azerbaijan is a steady friend of Israel, especially in the past two years.” Views from inside IMTM 2025, Tel Aviv. (credit: Gabriel Colodro/The Media Line)

The Azerbaijani side echoed this sentiment. “This event will be a milestone for further cooperation,” said Fidan Akhundzade, director of international markets at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. She described an intentional strategy: opening a Tel Aviv office in 2022, promoting Jewish heritage tourism, and engaging Israeli media and travel trade. “What they want, we have—and they feel very comfortable in our country,” she told The Media Line.

The effort is paying off. According to official data shared with The Media Line, Israeli tourism to Azerbaijan grew by 300% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, from 1,877 visitors to 7,548. The surge follows a sharp recovery in 2024, when Azerbaijan Airlines resumed flights to Tel Aviv in March and brought over 8,000 Israelis in just two months. By year’s end, total arrivals had reached nearly 29,000.

The numbers reflect not only effective outreach but a shift in Israeli traveler preferences. “Since October 7, the Israeli tourist has changed,” Lewi said in a separate interview. “They’re looking for places where they feel safe and welcome—and Azerbaijan understood that.”

From Azerbaijan's strategy to sentiment

According to Akhundzade, the growing influx of Israeli travelers is the result of long-term planning, not coincidence. "We started our active operations in the Israeli market in 2019, and by 2022, we opened our first overseas office in Tel Aviv," she explained. The team conducted extensive market research to understand Israeli travel behavior, identifying shared cultural heritage, direct flights, and emotional familiarity as key factors. "It's not just about attractions—it's about connection. Israelis feel safe, welcomed, and even nostalgic here."

She noted that this connection is now expanding beyond Baku to Azerbaijan’s ski resorts, eco-tourism hubs, and historic wine regions. “We see young people exploring hiking trails in the Caucasus or trying Naftalan oil treatments in wellness spas. Our challenge now is to keep up with their curiosity.” With 79% of Israeli visitors traveling for leisure and only 5% for business, the emphasis remains on cultural, gastronomic, and natural experiences.

Speaking to The Media Line, Igor Shaulov—director of the Shahdagh Mountain Resort and of the Mountain Jews Museum in Qırmızı Qəsəbə—emphasized the cultural and historical resonance that attracts Israelis to Azerbaijan. “We’ve been here since the 2nd century. Jews, Muslims, Christians—we live together. Visitors are amazed to see this kind of coexistence,” he said. “They come, and it’s not just about tourism anymore. They feel they belong.” Views from inside IMTM 2025, Tel Aviv. (credit: Gabriel Colodro/The Media Line)

Regional partners step forward

Cyprus, Hungary, and Romania also made a strong showing, each with visually striking booths and tailored messaging for the Israeli public. “After the first shock of the war, people just needed to breathe,” said Louisa Varaclas, director of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism of Cyprus in Israel, in an interview with The Media Line. “They were looking for destinations that were close, safe, and familiar—and Cyprus offers that.”

Hungary’s spa region of Hévíz, located west of Budapest, is now directly accessible to Israelis thanks to a new flight route launching this June. “We want Israelis to discover not just Budapest, but the Hungarian countryside—our food, nature, and hospitality,” said tourism representative Mátyás Gyulai, speaking to The Media Line from the Hungarian booth, surrounded by wellness-themed visuals and panoramic countryside imagery.

Romania, for its part, emphasized its historic connection with Israel. Mihaela Mihet from the Romanian Ministry of Tourism said that many Israelis travel for leisure and to reconnect with family roots. “Romania offers heritage, gastronomy, nature—and it’s less than three hours away,” she told The Media Line.

China was also present through its national carrier, Hainan Airlines, the only long-haul operator to maintain uninterrupted service to Israel throughout the war. “Business is back,” said Jonathan Bental, the airline’s deputy general manager in Israel. “Chinese tourists haven’t returned in large numbers yet, but Israeli business travel to China is steadily growing again.”

Tourism as recovery and policy

At the national level, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism is recalibrating its strategies to reflect the post–October 7 reality. “Since October, incoming tourism has dropped to just 25% of last year’s levels,” said Lewi. “That’s why we’re focusing more on domestic travel and regional partnerships.”

He noted that the tourism industry absorbed over 130,000 evacuees during the early days of the war, providing critical support to civilians and demonstrating its strategic value beyond leisure.

The ministry also works closely with airlines to stabilize prices and re-establish key routes. Reservists returning from military service are now eligible for vouchers of up to ₪4,500 (approx. USD 1,215), usable in hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions. “Tourism is part of our national resilience,” Lewi added. “It’s about helping Israelis recover—economically, emotionally, and socially.”

Looking ahead at Israel's market

Despite the notably reduced participation of foreign countries at IMTM 2025, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism remains optimistic. Officials emphasized that the fair still fulfilled its primary purpose: creating meaningful connections between local stakeholders and trusted regional partners. They stressed that the Israeli market is shifting, not shrinking.

From the bustling aisles of cities like Netanya and Jerusalem, to the ornate stalls of Asian and Eastern European partners, the 2025 IMTM offered more than business—it offered reassurance. “It’s not about who didn’t come,” Lewi said. “It’s about who showed up—and what we’re building next.”