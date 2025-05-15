Check Point to build major new campus in Tel Aviv, doubling global HQ capacity

Cybersecurity giant Check Point announced plans to significantly expand its global headquarters in Tel Aviv by building a new office campus. This will bring its total footprint in Israel to approximately 100,000 square meters and 6,000 workstations.

In partnership with Israel Canada, the company recently won a tender from the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality to purchase land on Karminsky Street for the new project. The new campus will span 63,000 square meters, double the current HQ capacity, and represent the largest real estate investment in the company's history in Israel. The land acquisition cost was around NIS 500 million.

Check Point founder and chairman Gil Shwed said, “This move reflects Check Point’s long-term commitment to growth and to strengthening our position as a global cyber leader from Israel. As an Israeli company, we see strategic importance in anchoring our leadership and operations here.”

The planned campus will include a 40-story office tower, preserved historic buildings, and innovative workspaces to promote collaboration and creativity. It will also feature green spaces, restaurants, cafés, and 302 residential units. Construction is set to begin in 2027 and is expected to take about seven years.

Nadav Zafrir, Check Point CEO, noted, “This initiative supports Check Point’s growth for the coming decades and aligns our physical infrastructure with our innovation strategy. Alongside expanding our headquarters, we’re establishing an AI-focused R&D center that will serve as a technological anchor for the next generation of cybersecurity solutions.”

The company employs around 7,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 in Israel. The new campus is expected to support significant future recruitment and solidify Israel’s role as a global cybersecurity hub.