ZIM beats Q1 expectations, signals maritime shipping rebound

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of 2025, beating analyst estimates on both revenue and profits, and pushing its share price up by 3% in pre-market trading.

The Israeli shipping giant reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45, significantly above analysts’ expectations of $1.74. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.01 billion, exceeding forecasts of $1.82 billion and marking a 28% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company shipped 944,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first quarter, a 12% increase from Q1 2024. The average freight rate per TEU climbed 22% to $1,776, highlighting a broad recovery in global shipping demand amid easing supply chain bottlenecks.

“ZIM started 2025 with strong momentum, driven by 12% growth in carried volume and robust profitability,” said CEO Eli Glickman. “Leveraging our enhanced fleet and improved cost structure, we generated $2.01 billion in revenue and a net profit of $296 million this quarter.”

The Haifa-based company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion, and adjusted EBIT between $350 million and $950 million.

ZIM also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, equivalent to approximately 30% of the company’s net profit for the quarter. Despite acknowledging ongoing uncertainty in the global operational environment, Glickman expressed confidence in the company’s long-term profitability, citing strategic fleet investments and a leaner cost base.

Founded in 1945 and formerly state-owned, ZIM has undergone significant restructuring in recent years and is now traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ZIM). Its performance is often viewed as a barometer for global trade trends, particularly in East-West shipping routes.

The company’s positive results come amid broader signs of recovery in the global maritime sector following a prolonged slump exacerbated by pandemic-era disruptions, inflation, and geopolitical instability. Analysts say ZIM’s performance suggests container shipping may be entering a new cycle of profitability—albeit one tempered by volatility.