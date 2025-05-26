Israeli startup B24Club simplifies payment solutions

In recent years, we’ve witnessed a dramatic shift in how individuals and businesses approach payments.

What was once the domain of banks, physical cards, and legacy infrastructure has rapidly evolved into a digital-first landscape.

Today, a single mobile app has the power to disrupt entire business models, reshaping industries that once relied on traditional financial intermediaries.

Digital payments have moved beyond being merely a means of transaction; they’ve become a vital strategic touchpoint between brands and consumers.

The payment experience is now a critical aspect of customer interaction. Valery Migirov CEO B24Club (credit: Courtesy Valery Migirov CEO B24Club)

Fragmented fintech solutions

Whoever controls that experience also gains access to a wealth of insights, real-time consumer data, behavioral analytics, and engagement patterns that can drive better decision-making.

Moreover, ownership of the payment interface can directly influence customer retention and long-term brand loyalty.

Many businesses today struggle with fragmented fintech solutions.

They need a seamless way to manage branded loyalty cards, digital wallets, e-commerce tools, and automated distribution across social media platforms. Advertisement

Israeli startup B24Club, founded by Valery Migirov, is addressing this exact challenge.

“We’ve created a full self-service platform that offers cost-effective, comprehensive fintech solutions that can be deployed in minimal time,” says Migirov.

“Businesses can independently create, manage, and scale their financial services—no technical expertise required.”

B24Club’s platform empowers companies seeking growth and international expansion by enabling them to effortlessly launch fully branded cards

with custom financial rules, bonuses, coupons, and peer-to-peer transfers.

Key features include No-code digital benefits wallets, Custom website and landing page creation, and AI-powered media distribution across social media.

This all-in-one solution is designed for both startups and large enterprises looking to simplify and amplify their financial engagement.

B24Club is already working with clients and is currently raising funds to expand its operations into the US market.