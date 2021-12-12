The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
21st Israeli Art Exhibition raises NIS 1.2m. so far

The exhibition, which salutes young Israeli artists and social art, was dedicated this year to empowering women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 21:52
DOV KOTLER, Chilit Jacobson, Ronni Posten, Reuven Krupic and Noah Korman.
In the first two days of the 2021 Israeli Art Exhibition, about NIS 1.2 million was raised from the sale of the works.
Reuven Krupik, chairman of Bank Hapoalim, and Dov Kotler, CEO, opened the exhibition on Saturday night, with 7,000 people coming to see 500 works donated by leading artists in Israel.
Bank Hapoalim, through its Center for Social Banking and the Poalim in the Community Fund has selected 10 women’s organizations and associations that work for female leadership and help women throughout the country, from all sectors, to which the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated.
The associations are Women’s Spirit, Turning the Tables, Michal Sela Forum, The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, No to Violence Against Women, SISTERS, Israel Trans, Women Against Violence, Bat Melech, Hope and Equal Association. Artists receive 25% or more from each sale.
The exhibition will be open Sunday-Tuesday, December 12-14 from 6-9 p.m. in the Bank Hapoalim building on 63 Yehuda Halevi Street, Tel Aviv.


