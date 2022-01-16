The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

AI checkout firm Supersmart exits $10m. funding round

R&D partnership Millenium Food-Tech has led a $10 million financing round in AI-powered checkout platform Supersmart.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 16:30

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2022 17:30
A supermarket with Supersmart. (photo credit: Shlomi Harel)
A supermarket with Supersmart.
(photo credit: Shlomi Harel)
R&D partnership Millenium Food-Tech has led a $10 million financing round in AI-powered checkout platform Supersmart. Together with other investors, the partnership will invest up to $5m. dollars for Supersmart’s developments; the company intends to use the funding to grow itself and its worldwide customer base, as well as re-enforcing its technology, expanding marketing, and developing new products.
“The belief shown in us by Millennium Food-Tech, as well as existing investors and the world’s leading marketing chains, establishes Supersmart as a leading solution, which upgrades the customer experience, in an easily applied way, and through which checkout lines will become a thing of the past,” said Supersmart CFO Ofer Ilan. “We are excited about the installation of our technology in new markets around the world. Together with the marketing chains, we can provide and lead genuine change in the retail world. The investment in question will help us as a company to further the development of the product and expand into additional markets.”
Supersmart’s technology enables shoppers to get in and out of the supermarket faster by means of a proprietary scanning unit placed at the store’s exit, which uses AI, cameras, weight sensors to validate a customer’s purchases without the need for a checkout. Customers pay via app or special pay station, and can walk out the door within three seconds, bypassing the need to wait in line for a cashier completely.
This technology has already been employed by German supermarket chains Edeka, Selgros, and Metro, as well as retail stores spanning eastern Europe; it is currently being installed in the United States, and can be found in Israel in the grocery chain Osher Ad.
“We believe that the retail tech sector will take a huge leap in the [coming] years, that will challenge both consumer and retailer pain points,” said Yossi Hallevi, Business Development Manager at Millenium Food-Tech. “We are sure that SuperSmart [...] are the number one solution to seamlessly solve these pain points.”
Yossi Hallevi, Business Development Manager at Millenium Food-Tech. (credit: Millenium Food-Tech) Yossi Hallevi, Business Development Manager at Millenium Food-Tech. (credit: Millenium Food-Tech)
Millennium Food-Tech’s investment comes two weeks after it led a round which raised another $70m. in financing for TIPA, a biodegradable plastic packaging company. Since its Initial Public Offering, Millennial Food-Tech has invested in several other food-tech startups, including several plant-based dairy alternative companies, natural food coloring R&D company Phytolon, and Griin Roasting (now Ansā), which provides an AI-powered countertop coffee roaster which promotes sustainable and environmentally-conscious roasting.


Tags business Money Artificial intelligence fundraising
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by