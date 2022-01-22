The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Startup aiming to simplify US tax filing process raises $10 million in seed funding

The startup, April, is in the process of rolling out its first tax-as-a-service platform ahead of the US tax season, which it hopes will simplify and lower the costs of annual US tax filings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 02:15
April's leading team, Daniel Marcous, Ben Borodach and Jody Padan (photo credit: Courtesy)
April's leading team, Daniel Marcous, Ben Borodach and Jody Padan
(photo credit: Courtesy)
April, a startup that is developing a tax platform that simplifies the filing process for taxpayers in the United States, managed to raise $10 million in its seed funding round, the company announced on Tuesday.
In addition to simplifying the tax process itself, the company's goal is to enable US citizens to improve their financial planning throughout the year, and it has partnered with a number of leading financial institutions in the US in order to achieve this.
Some 75% of Americans overpay their taxes and are reimbursed by an aggregate sum of approximately $300 billion every year, according to IRS data. Due to the complex tax-paying process in the US, the tax software market is currently valued at $13.5 billion and is expected to reach over $20 billion by 2026.
April's technology analyzes the American tax law utilizing AI technology and modern application programming interfaces (APIs). The company partners with financial institutions that can embed its tax engine into their offering to increase their value chain. It is currently rolling out its tax-as-a-service platform ahead of the US tax season.
The company was founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Marcous and Ben Borodach. Marcous, who is the former acting CTO of Waze and served as a lead data scientist at Google Israel, is April's CTO and leads its R&D center in Israel. Borodach, a former Deloitte FinTech strategist, oversees the company's activities in the US.
The startup April's team (credit: Courtesy) The startup April's team (credit: Courtesy)
"Our solution can improve financial wellness for every American with refund forecasts, automated tax optimizations and year-round insights that assist them in making informed financial decisions," according to Marcous. 
April is part of the Team8 fintech group, which is led by Rakefet Russak Aminoach and Ronen Assia.


Tags finance taxes usa
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by