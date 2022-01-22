April, a startup that is developing a tax platform that simplifies the filing process for taxpayers in the United States, managed to raise $10 million in its seed funding round, the company announced on Tuesday.

In addition to simplifying the tax process itself, the company's goal is to enable US citizens to improve their financial planning throughout the year, and it has partnered with a number of leading financial institutions in the US in order to achieve this.

Some 75% of Americans overpay their taxes and are reimbursed by an aggregate sum of approximately $300 billion every year, according to IRS data. Due to the complex tax-paying process in the US, the tax software market is currently valued at $13.5 billion and is expected to reach over $20 billion by 2026.

April's technology analyzes the American tax law utilizing AI technology and modern application programming interfaces (APIs). The company partners with financial institutions that can embed its tax engine into their offering to increase their value chain. It is currently rolling out its tax-as-a-service platform ahead of the US tax season

The company was founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Marcous and Ben Borodach. Marcous, who is the former acting CTO of Waze and served as a lead data scientist at Google Israel, is April's CTO and leads its R&D center in Israel. Borodach, a former Deloitte FinTech strategist, oversees the company's activities in the US.

The startup April's team (credit: Courtesy)

"Our solution can improve financial wellness for every American with refund forecasts, automated tax optimizations and year-round insights that assist them in making informed financial decisions," according to Marcous.

April is part of the Team8 fintech group, which is led by Rakefet Russak Aminoach and Ronen Assia.