Harel Group to represent Starr Insurance corporation in Israel

Harel Insurance and Finance Group will be the official representative of the international insurance corporation Starr Insurance and Reinsurance Limited.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 17:02
Top Harel staff in front of the Tel Aviv office. (photo credit: elad kalig)
Top Harel staff in front of the Tel Aviv office.
(photo credit: elad kalig)

Harel Insurance and Finance Group will be the official representative in Israel of the large American insurance corporation Starr Insurance and Reinsurance Limited, the company announced on Sunday.

Harel already represents 17 international insurance groups, including CHUBB (US), Allianz (Germany) and BHSI (UK).

In 2020, Starr wrote premiums of  $7.1 billion and the company holds assets under management (AUM) worth $26.5 billion, with equity worth $10 billion.   

The company's clients include governments and business leaders in all six continents.

“Harel Insurance and Finance Group continues to expand its global activity and also to gain a firm foothold in the international markets, contributing considerably to the global insurance underwriting sector," said Gideon Hamburger, President of Harel Insurance and Finance Group. 

Gideon Hamburger, President of Harel Insurance and Finance Group (credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY) Gideon Hamburger, President of Harel Insurance and Finance Group (credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY)

"Harel Group is currently the only insurance company in Israel capable of meeting the insurance underwriting needs of Israeli companies with international activity, including forging sector-based relationships,” he added.



