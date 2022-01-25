The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Shekel at weakest in two months

The shekel has been depreciating over the past week as international stock markets fall and Israeli institutional investors are forced to sell shekels and buy foreign currency.

By GLOBES/TNS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 11:05
Shekels and dollars (photo credit: THOMAS WHITE / REUTERS)
Shekels and dollars
(photo credit: THOMAS WHITE / REUTERS)

The shekel is continuing to weaken today against the dollar and euro as global stock markets sustain their steep falls. In late afternoon inter-bank trading on Monday, the shekel exchange rate is up 0.36% against the dollar at NIS 3.178/$ and up 0.17% against the euro at NIS 3.589/euro.

Earlier this afternoon, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.860% from Friday, at NIS 3.167/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.623% higher at NIS 3.583/euro.

The shekel has been depreciating over the past week as international stock markets fall and Israeli institutional investors are forced to sell shekels and buy foreign currency to hedge their overseas positions. The Israeli currency is trading at levels against the dollar not seen since late November.

The shekel is also weaker ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Fed is expected to announce three rate hikes this year, while the Bank of Israel has said that due to relatively low inflationary expectations, the interest rate will remain at its historic low of 0.1% this year, or at most rise to 0.25%. In contrast with inflation running at 7% annually in the US, the Fed has no choice but to significantly raise rates, widening the rate gap between the dollar and the shekel and weakening the Israeli currency.



Tags shekel israel business israel economic growth
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by