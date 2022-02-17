The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israeli startup Trullion secures $15 million in Series A funding

Trullion can extract data from documents and help accounting teams to collaborate with their auditors in real-time using an AI-powered platform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 13:54
From left to right: CEO and co-founder Isaac Heller and VP of Technology and co-founder Amir Boldo. (photo credit: OFER HAJAYOB)
From left to right: CEO and co-founder Isaac Heller and VP of Technology and co-founder Amir Boldo.
(photo credit: OFER HAJAYOB)

Financial automation platform Trullion has secured $15 million in Series A funding, the startup announced on Wednesday. The startup will use funds to hire people in engineering, sales and marketing roles.

Trullion, which takes data that is unstructured, such as PDFs, "translates them into real-time financial images." The startup will use the funding to reach its and its funding " to accelerate its vision of modernizing the accounting and financial services industry," the company stated, with its funding to be co-led by Aleph and Third Point Ventures.

An Israeli startup, Trullion has offices in New York and in Tel Aviv.

With an AI-powered platform, Trullion can extract data from documents and help accounting teams to collaborate with their auditors in real-time. 

“Trullion is at the vanguard of bringing accounting into the 21st century. A shared data exchange should enhance audits and make accounting more real-time,” said Michael Eisenberg, General Partner at Aleph.

Trullion employees. (credit: OFER HAJAYOB) Trullion employees. (credit: OFER HAJAYOB)

“Accounting errors due to incorrect data entry, omissions, and compliance oversights can cost organizations millions of dollars and harm their brand reputations, yet it’s still all too commonplace for manual, laborious practices to pervade,” says Trullion co-founder and CEO Isaac Heller.



Tags business finance Artificial intelligence
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by