The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Hedgewiz takes new investors as it aids Ukrainian workers

Fintech company Hedgewiz allows Ukrainians who are cut off from their local banks to receive payment.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 15:30

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 16:29
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine queue to board a shuttle bus after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine queue to board a shuttle bus after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Foreign exchange transfer developer Hedgewiz has found two new investors in Eyal Waldman, former CEO and founder of Mellanox (which was sold to Nvidia in 2019), and Stella Handler, former CEO of Bezeq. They join other investors who have invested approximately $5 million in the Israeli company, which aims to create a fast and cheap platform for international money transfer.

Hedgewiz is currently making an effort to aid Ukrainian workers who have been cut off from their banking systems.

“We have a solution for the case as is happening now in Ukraine: The employee and the employer open an account on the platform so that the Ukrainians can have access to the money even if the Russians close the local banking system to them,” explained Hedgewiz CEO Pavel Soifer.

In recent weeks, attention has been called to SWIFT, which is currently the market standard platform for international money transfer. While the system is reliable, the team at Hedgewiz believe they can improve upon the nearly 50-year-old platform.

“Our solution includes a unified platform for multi-currency international management through leading liquidity providers, which enables businesses to carry out currency risk-hedging operations if necessary and also to accept and pay global payments,” Soifer said.

Former Bezeq CEO Stella Hendler (credit: YANAI YECHIEL)Former Bezeq CEO Stella Hendler (credit: YANAI YECHIEL)

The company’s CEO is considered one of the leading Israeli experts in the field of foreign exchange. As part of his service as an officer in the IDF Intelligence Corps between 2006 and 2010, and played a key role in Israel’s effort to impose economic sanctions on Iran.

The two latest investors join a number of other prominent investors in the company such as Shabtai Adlersberg, chairman and CEO of Audiocodes; and Yaakov Kotlitsky, who sold Visonic in 2011 for $100m.

“There is a unique platform here that provides a solution to market failure in the field of money transfer between businesses and entities in international markets, with the potential for high-rate growth,” said Handler.

Company chairman Dr. Adam Reuter said, “The joining of such strong investors to the company will lead to an increase in the activities of Hedgewiz, whose need for its services is now more palpable than ever when there is an awkwardness in foreign currency transfers around the world.”



Tags startup ukraine Ukraine crisis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by