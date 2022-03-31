The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

'One of the most unsettling trends is rise in cryptocurrency' - Liberman

As a solution, the minister says that we all collectively should "rethink our traditional approach to the global economy."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 01:17
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaking at the Jerusalem Post's London Conference, March 30, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaking at the Jerusalem Post's London Conference, March 30, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman voiced his concerns about the "rise of cryptocurrency" at the Jerusalem Post's first international conference in London on Wednesday.

"One of the most unsettling trends in my view is the rise in popularity in virtual and cryptocurrency across the globe," Liberman opened in his statement in English.

To support his argument, Liberman voices the possibility of money laundering and financing terrorism. He describes the virtual currency as a "threat to our modern world order" and stresses that if the Israeli government does not take action and not place any regulations on virtual currencies, "we could quickly lose control and descend into economic chaos and anarchy."

As a solution, the minister says that we all collectively should "rethink our traditional approach to the global economy."

Liberman also brought attention in his speech to other threats such as climate change, supply chain disruptions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ballistic missiles in North Korea and the Iran nuclear threat. He stresses that the best way to tackle these issues is with global cooperation.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaks at the Jerusalem Post's international conference in London (Credit: David Kenny)

The Jerusalem Post Group's international conference is set to be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London which will host international politicians and business executives from Israel and abroad.



Tags Avigdor Liberman Finance Ministry Money cryptocurrency
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by