General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor, announced on Monday the opening of a new office in Tel Aviv.

The company said that the new location would expand its footprint into the Middle East and enable General Atlantic to strengthen its presence in the highly entrepreneurial Israeli ecosystem.

General Atlantic has invested over $750 million in eight tech companies in the country since 2019, with six of those eight investments taking place in the past year.

“General Atlantic is proud to establish a local presence in Israel, a market that stands out as a hub of global entrepreneurship and digital transformation,” said Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, commented. “We look forward to growing our team on the ground and deepening our partnerships within the vibrant community of Israeli founders."

Anton Levy, Co-President, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Investing at General Atlantic, said that Israel’s cutting-edge technology sector was underpinned by a “culture of innovation and dynamism.”

“We believe there is significant opportunity to support and scale the country’s next generation of growth companies as they evolve into large enterprises capable of expansion and disruption at the global level,” Levy said.

General Atlantic's existing investments in the region include AppsFlyer, a company which uses analytics solutions to help marketers to grow their businesses; Atera, an IT management company helping businesses adapt to a remote working model; Fireblocks, an all-in-one platform to store, transfer and issue digital assets; Hibob, a platform which helps midsize businesses modernize their HR practices; Riskified, a company that specializes in preventing payment fraud on e-commerce sites; Transmit Security, a cybersecurity company which facilitates passwordless authentication; Vast Data, a software-defined, next-generation flash storage and data infrastructure company; and Zoomin, a leading provider of knowledge orchestration solutions.