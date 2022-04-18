The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Goldman Sachs sees US recession odds at 35% in next 2 years

Achieving a so-called soft landing may be tough, because historically large declines in the gap in the US have only occurred during recessions.

By ERIC MARTIN/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 12:07
People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

History suggests that the Federal Reserve will face a difficult task in tightening monetary policy enough to cool inflation without causing a US recession, with the odds of a contraction at about 35% over the next two years, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Fed’s main challenge is to reduce the gap between jobs and workers, and to slow wage growth to a pace consistent with its 2% inflation goal by tightening financial conditions enough to reduce job openings without sharply raising unemployment, Chief Economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a research report on Sunday.

Achieving a so-called soft landing may be tough, because historically large declines in the gap in the US have only occurred during recessions.

“Taken at face value, these historical patterns suggest the Fed faces a hard path to a soft landing,” Hatzius said.

A recession isn’t inevitable because post-COVID-19 normalizations in labor supply and durable goods prices will help the Fed, Hatzius said. There are more examples of other countries in the Group of 10 advanced economies — a group that also comprises Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK — that pulled off the soft landing, he said.

Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY) Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY)

Eleven out of 14 tightening cycles in the US since World War II were followed by a recession within two years, but only eight of them can be even partially attributed to Fed tightening — and soft or “softish” landings have been more common more recently, Hatzius said. He projected the odds of a recession in the next 12 months at about 15%.

Economists recently have seen increasing odds of a US recession, with 27.5% expecting a contraction in a Bloomberg survey in the first week of April, up from 20% a month earlier. They expect the consumer price index to average 5.7% in the final three months of the year, up from the previous 4.5% estimate.



Tags economy Money inflation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by