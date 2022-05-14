The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Goldman Sachs enacts policy that gives bosses unlimited days off

All employees are expected to take at least 15 days' leave per year from next January, with at least one week of consecutive time off.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 14, 2022 22:43
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will allow its partners and managing directors to take as much time off as they want under a new "flexible vacation" scheme to promote "rest and recharge," The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing an internal memo.

The Wall Street bank memo said that, as of May 1, there will be no cap on paid leave and senior staff can "take time off when needed without a fixed vacation day entitlement," the newspaper added.

All employees are expected to take at least 15 days' leave per year from next January, with at least one week of consecutive time off, the report cited the memo as saying.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This change is significant for Wall Street banks, whose employees work extremely long hours.

People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

It comes about two months after a group of first-year Goldman Sachs analysts complained in March of being overworked and threatened to quit within six months unless conditions improved.



