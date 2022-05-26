The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Andbank, Clarity merge their Israel-based asset management

The oldest private bankers firm in Andorra, Andbank, will link its Israel-based asset management firm Sigma Investment House with Tel Aviv-based Clarity Capital Group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 09:21
Middle: Eran Peleg, chief strategist at Clarity Capital Group; far left: Amir Leybovitch, CEO of Clarity Capital Group. (photo credit: NAVA TARSI)
(photo credit: NAVA TARSI)

Clarity Capital Group, based in Tel Aviv, and Andbank, the oldest firm of private bankers in Andorra, have entered into an agreement to combine their Israel-based asset management firm Sigma Investment House with Clarity Capital. The new entity will be jointly owned by the two groups.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval in Andorra and in Israel.

Clarity Capital and Sigma offer complementary financial services. While Clarity Capital specializes in wealth management and alternative investments, the main activity of Andbank’s Sigma Investment House specializes in providing diverse financial. The combination of companies' businesses will create a new significant player in the Israeli asset management industry.

Carlos Aso, CEO at Andbank said: “Andbank wishes to continue to extend our footprint in this market and deepen our activities within it. We are glad to have found Clarity Capital Group as the right partner to that with and we look forward to the opportunities that this merger will open up.”

We see Israel as a strategic market that has been strengthening financially over the past few years.

Carlos Aso, Andbank CEO.

Amir Leybovitch, CEO of Clarity Capital said: “We are extremely excited about this merger we are announcing today. Joining forces with the established, long traditioned Andbank will allow us to leverage Clarity Capital’s unique offerings to provide exceptional value to our clients, the kind seen only in European private banks.”

A branch of Andbank. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A branch of Andbank. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)


Tags business finance israel business
