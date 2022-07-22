The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Twitter blames Musk, weak ad market for drop in revenue

The company's results come after Snapchat parent Snap Inc posted weak results and declined to make a forecast.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 22, 2022 15:29
A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Twitter Inc on Friday blamed uncertainties related to its $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk and a weakening digital ad market for a surprise fall in quarterly revenue.

Twitter, which has sued Musk for dropping his offer to buy the company, said advertising revenue rose just 2% to $1.08 billion.

It reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Twitter shares were down 3% in trading before the bell.

Results

The company's results come after Snapchat parent Snap Inc posted weak results and declined to make a forecast, citing "incredibly challenging" conditions as advertisers cut back on spending.

A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo (credit: REUTERS/RADU SIGHETI) A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo (credit: REUTERS/RADU SIGHETI)

Twitter and its peers, including Snap and Alphabet, saw an uptick in revenue last year as brands spent heavily on advertising online, eyeing a recovery from the pandemic.

But inflation pressures and fears of a recession this year have forced brands to rethink their marketing budgets.

At the same time, Gen Z-favorite TikTok and tech giant Apple Inc, which gives users the choice to opt for data tracking, are grabbing market share in the digital ad space.



