The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

US gasoline prices have fallen every day since mid-June

The decline is likely to continue as the driving season winds down. At current levels, pump prices are still 23% higher than at the same time last year.

By CHUNZI XU/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS, ALEX LONGLEY/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 07:17
A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Gasoline prices are on the biggest streak of declines since 2015, a relief for both consumers and President Joe Biden who has made fighting inflation a central theme ahead of the November midterm elections.

US pump prices are averaging $3.892 a gallon after reaching a record high of $5.016 a gallon in mid-June and have fallen for 70 straight days, according to auto club AAA. Prices haven’t fallen that many days since January 2015. 

The price drop is a welcome respite for consumers after fuel costs earlier this summer forced many to forgo driving vacations and change their lifestyles. Biden has staked much of his political capital on bringing down energy costs, ordering the release of millions of barrels of crude from the nation’s strategic reserves and rallying other nations to do so. 

Crude oil

Prices have fallen along with those of crude oil, the major component of the cost of gasoline. A relatively slow summer of fuel consumption and wider recession fears contributed to the decline as did the release of as much as 1 million barrels per day of oil from US emergency reserves. The release is planned to continue until October. 

Cars stand in line at a gasoline station as they wait to fuel up in Aleppo, Syria, April 11, 2019 (credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)Cars stand in line at a gasoline station as they wait to fuel up in Aleppo, Syria, April 11, 2019 (credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)

The decline is likely to continue as the driving season winds down. At current levels, pump prices are still 23% higher than at the same time last year. 



Tags price tag energy gas Biden administration
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by