IDB - bringing forward the next generation of financial solutions

Israel Discount Bank CEO, Uri Levin, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

IDB Bank is the largest Israeli bank in the U.S. “We are leveraging our unique position and institutional strength to deliver dynamic solutions across our clients’ diverse and unique needs in both the U.S. and Israel”, says Levin.

From C&I to Commercial Real Estate, IDB helps businesses grow by providing solutions tailored to the demands of their industry. “As we bring together leaders and changemakers from across critical industries for the upcoming conference to celebrate progress, IDB Bank is looking to the future”, he adds, “IDB Bank is poised for success, bringing forward the next generation of solutions that will power new and emerging industries and ecosystems”.

In the High-tech space, IDB Tech partners with startups at all stages, in all industries. IDB’s clients benefit from the team’s deep understanding of the tech industry in Israel and the U.S., along with a full array of financial solutions.

“We were proud to sponsor The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in the past, and are very happy to sponsor the conference this year”, Levin adds, “The event will be a great opportunity to network with industry business leaders and share with them the unique services and solutions of IDB Bank”.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.