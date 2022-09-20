New report highlights Israel’s impressive growth in wealth in 2021

Residents of Israel: do you feel any richer in 2021 than you did in 2020? According to the Credit Suisse Research Institute’s (CSRI) thirteenth Global Wealth Report, you ought to.

“Israel’s growth of wealth per adult showed strong resilience in 2021,” said Joseph Wolf, Credit Suisse’s General Manager Israel. “According to the report, Israel was among the six largest gainers globally with a mean wealth per adult of $273,420. This number represents an increase of $41,010 in 2021 compared to 2020.”

The surge in wealth per adult in Israel is in line with a global surge in wealth between 2020 - 2021: global wealth increased by 9.8% that year, an increase of about $463.6 trillion. As well, if exchange rate movements are taken out of account, aggregate global wealth grew by 12.7% in 2021, which Credit Suisse highlights as “the fastest annual rate ever recorded.”

As one might expect, the average global individual did well that year, with the report showing a rise of 8.4% in wealth per adult — a boost of $87,489.

That said, there’s a decent chance that 2021-2022 may not fare as well. According to the report, some of those gains could recede due to factors like inflation, rising interest rates and declining asset price trends.

“While some reversal of the exceptional wealth gains of 2021 is likely in 2022/2023 as several countries face slower growth or even recession, our five-year outlook is for wealth to continue growing,” said Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, Chief Investment Officer for the EMEA region and Global Head of Economics & Research at Credit Suisse.

“Our forecast is that, by 2024, global wealth per adult should pass the $100,000 threshold and that the number of millionaires will exceed 87 million individuals over the next five years,” she said.

WEALTH AROUND THE WORLD

Also highlighted in the report is the fact that, while all regions contributed to the rise in global wealth, North America and China led the pack, with North America accounting for a little over half the global total and China adding another quarter.

These are massive contributions when compared to Africa, Europe, India and Latin America, who together made up only 11.1% of global wealth growth. Credit Suisse attributes their lackluster performance to widespread depreciation against the US dollar in those regions.

The report also touched on women’s wealth, estimating that 15 out of the 26 that make up 59% of the global adult population show a decline in the wealth of women over 2020 and 2021. These countries include Germany, India and China. The other 11 countries — including the US and UK — conversely saw a rise in the average ratio of women to men’s wealth.