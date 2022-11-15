The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Paul Packer to speak on investment in Morocco at Jerusalem Post Investment Forum

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 17:37
Paul Packer, founder and CEO of Globis Capital. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)
Paul Packer, founder and CEO of Globis Capital.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Paul Packer, founder and CEO of Globis Capital, will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Group’s Global Investment Forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17. The conference is sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners – Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates. 

Packer, whose company has invested in Israeli startups for the past fifteen years, will be speaking about investment opportunities in Morocco. “I am coming to the conference to show how Western capital can find many investable companies in Morocco. As the gateway to North Africa, Morocco has tremendous possibilities for the next decade and beyond.” Globis Capital recently invested in Forafric, one of the leading wheat processing companies in Morocco, which is the first public company from Morocco to be listed on the US stock market. 

“I am looking forward to seeing how the world views Morocco as an investable country on many different platforms, whether it’s in low tech, high tech, or Agtech,” he added. “I am  excited to see that others are seeing what we have seen – that Morocco is not only investable, but it is a country that is just at the beginning of its growth.” Packer added that the Moroccan government has been very friendly and encourages foreign investment. “We couldn’t be happier,” he said.



Tags startup finance investment
