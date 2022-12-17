The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Discount Bank petitions High Court over separation of Visa Cal

Bank Discount petitioned the High Court against the recommendations of the Regulators Committee that they be forced out as the majority owner of Visa Cal.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 17:28
The logo of Israel Discount Bank is reflected in mirrors outside their branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016 (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The logo of Israel Discount Bank is reflected in mirrors outside their branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Bank Discount petitioned the High Court earlier this month against the Regulators Committee’s recommendation to separate the credit card company Visa Cal from the bank. 

Discount demanded to receive all the documents and testimonies concerning the process by which the recommendation was received from the committee.

The bank was surprised to discover that some of the data provided as part of the committee's recommendations had been blacked out so that it wasn’t possible to deal with the committee's recommendations as a matter of fact. The court didn’t reject the bank's claims outright, but determined that they could be addressed on the merits of the matter after the hearing that the committee would hold for the bank's representatives.

The committee held the hearing on November 29, during which representatives of the bank, led by CEO Uri Levin, joined along. Levin asserted that the separation of other credit cards from banks hadn’t improved competition which implied that the separation of Visa Cal from Discount wouldn’t improve competition.

Discount's holding of Cal actually encouraged the bank to embark on various consumer initiatives, the bank claimed, the last of which was the increase in interest on current deposits, which subsequently dragged down the entire banking system. Also, Cal avoided raising the interest rate on credit card transactions on Discount’s order.

A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)

What happens after the hearing?

After the hearing, the committee must receive its final recommendations which will be transferred to the next finance minister. The Governor of the Bank of Israel is also supposed to make a decision on the matter, even though his representative is a member of the Regulations Committee.

According to estimates, it will be a big surprise if the committee decides to reverse its initial recommendations and allow Discount to continue to control Visa Cal. Either way, it’s not yet become clear how Visa Cal will be sold if it’s decided that the bank will be forced to sell Cal.



Tags high court of justice visa Credit Card Discount Bank Israel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by