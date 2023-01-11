The approximately 37,000 registered nonprofit organizations in Israel raised NIS 23 billion in 2022, a decrease of about 5% compared to 2021.

NIS 13b. were raised in fundraising from Israel and NIS 10b. in fundraising from abroad, according to a market test conducted by Atlas Ltd., the largest platform in Israel in the field of philanthropic reports for nonprofit organizations.

The forecast is that 2023 will be a difficult year for raising donations to nonprofit organizations. It is predicted to be more difficult than during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the difficult situation in the business sector in the last year, the waves of layoffs in hi-tech and technology companies and the decline in the stock market.

Israeli nonprofits raise 5% less in 2022 than in 2021

“In 2022 there was a decrease of about 5% in fundraising by Israeli associations compared to 2021. According to the report by Atlas, in 2022, a total of NIS 13b. was raised by nonprofit organizations in Israel. NIS 3b. were grants from Israeli foundations, and NIS 10b. were donations from individuals and businesses,” said Atlas CEO Shlomi Turgeman.

Donations from abroad in 2022 went approximately 20% to education and research, 20% to religious organizations, 40% to welfare organizations, and 20% to other fields.

There are 260,000 foundations in the world. Assets managed in the world of philanthropy total $1.6t.