Brazil, Argentina set to announce a joint currency - report

The plan will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 12:07
A man places the national flags of Brazil and Argentina before the opening ceremony of the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2017 (photo credit: MARCOS BRINDICCI)
A man places the national flags of Brazil and Argentina before the opening ceremony of the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2017
(photo credit: MARCOS BRINDICCI)

Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar, FT reported citing officials.

“There will be...a decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, which includes everything from fiscal issues to the size of the economy and the role of central banks,” Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa told the Financial Times.

Idea revived following change of leadership in Brazil

Politicians from both countries have discussed the idea already in 2019 but met with pushback from Brazil's central bank at the time.

Initially starting as a bilateral project, the initiative would later be extended to invite other Latin American nations, the report said, adding that an official announcement was expected during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to Argentina that starts on Sunday night.



