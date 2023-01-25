Israeli nonprofit fundraising down 5% in 2022

The annual conference for civil society organizations in Israel – the Atlas Conference for Philanthropy – was held at Tel Aviv University this week, and issues related to the world of philanthropy, the activities of non-profit organizations in Israel and fundraising were discussed.

A market survey conducted by Atlas Ltd. – the largest Israeli platform in the field of philanthropic intelligence for non-profit organizations – found recently that there are approximately 37,000 registered NPOs in Israel, which raised approximately NIS 23 billion ($6.8 b.) in 2022 (NIS 13 b. raised locally and NIS 10 b. from abroad).

“In 2022 there was a decrease of approximately 5% in fundraising by Israeli non-profit organizations compared to 2021.” Shlomi Turgeman

“In 2022 there was a decrease of approximately 5% in fundraising by Israeli non-profit organizations compared to 2021,” according to CEO Shlomi Turgeman. The company reported that of the NIS 13 b. ($3.8 b.) raised in Israel, NIS 3 b. was grants from Israeli foundations and NIS 10 b. was donated by individuals and businesses.

Why is Israeli nonprofit fundraising down?

Rabbi Isaac Schapira – businessman, philanthropist and chairman of the European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative – said that “Business companies see philanthropy as a service to the community and a message of love for Israel and mutual guarantee.”

“In the prayers it is written ‘love of kindness [ahavat hessed]’ and not ‘doing kindness [asiyat hessed],’ meaning that the donation should be for kindness and not for the love of publicity; it is important that the donor feels that the donation is primarily for themselves,” he said.

Rabbi Isaac Schapira (credit: ELI ITIKIN)

“It is very important that the public knows that business companies contribute because such a step will encourage more companies to join the circle of donors. The donations are intended for the well-being and removal of many Jews from the cycle of poverty.”