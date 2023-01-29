The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israel has credit scores, and Captain Credit wants you to know yours

By enabling Israelis to quickly and painlessly check their credit scores, Captain Credit hopes to foster the future of Israel’s credit market.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 15:28
OUR CREDIT-BASED economies greatly complicate the picture. (photo credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)
OUR CREDIT-BASED economies greatly complicate the picture.
(photo credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Credit scores play a crucial role in financial stability and access to credit, even in countries where they are not widely known. In Israel, credit scores aren’t widely understood by the public, as they were only put into effect in 2019; however, understanding the importance of credit scores and how they are calculated can help Israelis make informed financial decisions and potentially secure better loan terms.

To that end exists Captain Credit, an app developed by Dun & Bradstreet’s credit department. The application taps directly into the Bank of Israel’s credit score database, enabling individuals to check their credit scores quickly and simply.

According to Anat Gissin, Captain Credit’s CMO, providing Israeli residents with quick access to their credit score information is a first step toward establishing a more diverse ecosystem surrounding credit and its use cases. “The whole system was part of legislation enacted to make the Israeli market more competitive to get more companies to enter the credit market, and we see today that it’s starting to come to fruition.”

“The whole system was part of legislation enacted to make the Israeli market more competitive to get more companies to enter the credit market, and we see today that it’s starting to come to fruition.”

Anat Gissin

She noted that increased knowledge among consumers will allow businesses to offer more services based on scores, and foster more willingness for people to do business with multiple financial companies. Thanks to credit scores, she said, “If I go to a new institution to get money, they can know whether or not they can trust me, which will allow them to actually try competing with my own bank.”

More loans available in Israel's maturing credit market

As the credit market matures, Israelis are likely to see a variety of loan options available based on personal credit ratings, much like one might see in the United States. As for the app itself, Captain Credit’s ultimate goal is to work with financial companies and consumers in order to find ideal matches between parties based on credit scores.

Captain Credit CMO Anat Gissin (credit: MICHA LOUBATON) Captain Credit CMO Anat Gissin (credit: MICHA LOUBATON)

“We want to enable loaners to create ads that are segmented and can reach specific audiences. That way, success in selling the product will be much higher for the loaner and it will be much easier for the consumer to see what he can actually get with his credit score.”

At present, Captain Credit is leading the charge toward building up Israel’s future credit market; Gissin noted that it’s likely because the process of getting the app up and running was a real financial and bureaucratic headache. “It's not simple. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of investment. Working with the Bank of Israel requires heavy regulation,” she said. “We are the first to believe that this investment will pay off in the end, because we believe in this creating a change of atmosphere. We believe in the power of these many people to take this information and create a better future for themselves.”



Tags Money personal loans credit Bank
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by