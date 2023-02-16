The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Why are crypto wallets increasingly kept in vaults now?

While some crypto markets were crashing, there was a sharp increase in renting vaults to store Ledgers - "hardware" wallets for keeping digital currencies.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 00:28
Bitcoin cryptocurrency (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Bitcoin cryptocurrency (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Over the last two months, a phenomenon has developed in the company Brixton's safe complex in Jerusalem. People have rented safes to store Ledgers - encrypted digital wallets - on a disk on key. This allows access to investments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others.

This phenomenon came as the result of the repeated cases of investors who lost their Ledger - the electronic wallet embedded in the disk on key, which contains all the access to the virtual currencies. The fact was that there was no possibility to recover the ledger, so those investors lost all their savings invested in these coins.

Ledgers like this are in danger of being lost or stolen. It is unlikely that you could have restored access to the invested funds in those currencies. Recently, a case was recorded of an Israeli woman who had lost her disk on key with all the information about her savings in virtual currencies (Bitcoin). Her savings were immediately swallowed up into the abyss.

Israel is following the crypto map

Attorney Dvir Indig, CEO of the Brixton vaults complex, pointed out that in Israel, as well as in many other countries in the world, it is customary to keep the ledger with access to those virtual currencies in secure vaults. The Brixton Jerusalem complex is located in a building with 2,500 safes, and according to Indig, it is managed with the highest level of security and discretion.

A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo) A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

If so, it seems that the disk on key is in safe hands, which is a bit difficult to say about the value of digital currencies, which have fallen since the beginning of 2022 by a rate of about 75%.



