The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Through this social-financial model, Israeli and overseas donors can give more to Israeli society 

The Keshet Donor-Advised Fund was established in 2019 with the goal of allowing Israelis “to give back in a smart, effective and professional way".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 16:27

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 16:29
Maya Natan-Mozer, CEO Keshet Donor-Advised Fund (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Maya Natan-Mozer, CEO Keshet Donor-Advised Fund
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In spite of many uncertainties, 2023 is a great year to invest in Israeli companies, technological and not. And for those who want to give back to society, Keshet Donor-Advised Fund offers new and unique opportunities, as its CEO Maya Natan-Mozer explained during a panel at the Women Leaders Conference organized by The Jerusalem Post Group on Wednesday.

“A person who wants to create a fund that will give money to philanthropy, can donate the money to Keshet and receive a tax credit,” she said. “Keshet will then reinvest it on their behalf and create returns allowing the donors to grow their philanthropic money.”

The fund was established in 2019 with the goal of allowing Israelis “to give back in a smart, effective and professional way,” Natan-Mozer said.

Maya Natan-Mozer, CEO Keshet Donor-Advised Fund (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Maya Natan-Mozer, CEO Keshet Donor-Advised Fund (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“This way, the not-for-profit sector can benefit from the for-profit sector,” she added.

Currently, Keshet is managing around NIS 250 million ($70 million), from over 100 donors, and it has already distributed close to NIS 100 million ($30 million) to Israeli NGOs.

Natan-Mozer highlighted that in the future we hope to be able to invest our funds in a more diverse asset allocation. Keshet can create a much larger impact if the fund under management will be invested in companies that have a “double bottom line” .

“Many of the investors, or ‘social investors’ as we call them, want to utilize their money in a smart way to both help social causes and make returns,” she said.

Yifat Oron, Senior Managing Director and Head of Blackstone Israel, who also participated in the panel, stressed that this year is a good time to invest, after the difficulties of 2022.

“The Israeli ecosystem has always kept its energy,” she said. “Investments today are going to be more profitable than investments made in 2021. I think that we are ready for a very successful era for the tech industry.” 



Tags business investment fundraising Women Leaders Summit 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by