Israeli start-ups face decreased valuation, increased competition for funding and logistical challenges in the coming weeks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday, when the bank announced several billions of dollars in losses and saw a hefty 60% plunge in its share price, followed by a further 20% in aftermarket trading.

The loss of money is expected to decrease the valuation of the hundreds of Israeli clients, start-ups and Venture Capital firms believed to be served by SVB, which is a central player in the global VC and start-up ecosystem.

Early-stage companies in need of capital may find themselves in further trouble, as mitigating the damage done to pre-established companies which have been damaged by the debacle rises to the top of investors’ priority lists, resulting in a lower amount of money available for new investments.

“We promised to act so that the Israeli economy would be an island of stability and certainty in the turbulent economic waters of the world, and with God's help we will do so." Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

“The competition for cash from VCs in Israel will be larger,” said Dr. Tiran Rothman, Vice President at international consulting and research company Frost & Sullivan.

People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators. (credit: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES)

“A lot of good companies have already raised capital, and if they lost some amount of their money then they will need to re-raise capital just in order to keep the business going. So it's been a hard time for the early-stage companies,” he said.

Not only will SVB’s collapse harm Israeli companies on a purely financial level, but it’s already causing operational headaches. Rothman explained that at least one CEO he has consulted with has had to jump through logistical hoops in order to pay their US-based employees on time, as a percentage of their company’s cash was being held by SVB during the collapse.

Rough few years for Israel's start-ups

This is the latest stroke of bad luck to hit the Israeli start-up industry — the pandemic in 2020 was a huge hurdle to be overcome, followed by global inflation brought on by geopolitical conflicts in the following years which has led to numerous reports of hi-tech layoffs seemingly every month.

“It’s like we’re in the middle of the ocean and wave after wave is swallowing start-ups and literally all the venture capital ecosystem. And this is a big wave,” said Rothman. “We can’t even begin to understand the magnitude of this wave yet.”

There is at least one silver lining to the situation, however: Rothman pointed out that local SVB competitors such as Leumi Tech, Discount Tech and Poalim Hi-Tech are likely to benefit from the sudden retraction of their biggest competitor.

“Because of the relatively higher stability of the Israeli banking system than the US system, maybe they will have some benefits from this,” he said. “That’s the only positive angle that I can see right now.”

Can the government stem the flow of blood?

The Israeli government is taking steps to mitigate expected damage to the country’s hi-tech sector in the wake of SVB’s collapse.

On Saturday night Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ordered the establishment of a dedicated team to monitor the issue, which will be led by director general of the Ministry, Shlomi Heizler, and will be composed of representatives of the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Israel, the Securities Authority and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference in Jerusalem, on February 28, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The team will be in contact with the local hi-tech industry, funds and financial institutions in Israel and the US for the purpose of receiving data and analyzing the possible impact on the Israeli economy and, as necessary, for formulating a response to Israeli companies.

“The collapse of the bank is a significant event for both the American economy and the Israeli economy,” said Smotrich, highlighting commitments made by the ministry amid current concerns that the upcoming judicial system reform.

“We promised to act so that the Israeli economy would be an island of stability and certainty in the turbulent economic waters of the world, and with God's help, we will do so. The State of Israel will stand beside the local hi-tech industry, help it overcome the crisis and continue the momentum of development and action,” he said.