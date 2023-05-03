The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israeli stock market companies publish 2022 reports amid judicial crisis

Banks earned NIS 24 billion, but insurance companies suffered investment losses of billions of shekels due to the increase in interest rates.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MAY 3, 2023 17:07
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Financial statements were affected in 2022 by several key factors, including interest rate hikes that continued to rise in the first quarter of 2023, the Ukraine-Russia War that led to oil and gas shortages and rising food prices and the proposed legal reforms which accelerated the trend of falling profits. 

The increase in interest rates benefited the banks, which ended 2022 with record profits of NIS 24 billion.

On the other hand, it hurt the profitability of other sectors, primarily insurance companies that suffered losses estimated at billions of shekels. 

Losses recorded by insurance companies were caused by stock market declines due to the increase in interest rates and the war in Ukraine. It had a negative impact both on the construction companies that suffered price drops and on real estate investment companies that had to forego hundreds of millions of shekels from revaluation of properties and their decrease in value.

The retail sector and food chains also earned less due to fewer sales and less buying activity. Fashion chains lost money on winter clothes since the season was relatively warm.

Market down (credit: PIXABAY)Market down (credit: PIXABAY)

Hotels, tourism industry recovers along with Bezeq

On the other hand, hotels, especially those in the Fattal chain, recorded a recovery, and the communications industry, led by Bezeq, recorded profits.

Those who benefited from the crisis were the energy companies, led by Yitzhak Tshuva's Delek Group and Ratio Energies. These companies which invested in the local Leviathan and Tamar gas fields are recording profits of hundreds of millions of dollars due to increasing gas prices worldwide. There has also been an upward trend in energy stocks in the first quarter of 2023.

In the background of all this are the legal reform proposals that were partially addressed in reports for 2022. On March 29, shares on the TASE registered declines and the dollar strengthened against the shekel in light of the background tensions with Biden and his demand to shelve legal reform at any cost. 

According to stock exchange data, the Tel Aviv 35 stock index recently fell by 2%  and the Tel Aviv 90 fell by 7%.



Tags Stock market business economy tamar gas field
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by