Israel Bonds – 72 years of successful and meaningful investment

In today’s uncertain economic climate, individuals seek strong investments that yield a significant return with minimal risk. Israel Bonds – which is currently offering rates above 5% – is not only an ideal investment but is a meaningful expression of conviction in the future of the State of Israel and its citizens.

What are Israel Bonds? They are debt securities issued by the State of Israel. Investing in Israel Bonds provides Israel with a loan, which upon maturity, is paid back on time, and with interest, either during the term of the bond or at maturity.

Israel bonds start at just $36 and can be easily purchased, online or offline. They make for an excellent and meaningful gift for birthdays, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, and graduations, and are available in varying denominations in two-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year and 15-year durations. Another popular bond is the Shalom Bond, which can be donated to charitable causes and organizations.

Aliza Fagen and Albert Babayev, National New Leadership co-chairs of Israel Bonds, at the organization's New Leadership Summer Soiree in New York City in May 2023 (Credit: courtesy of Israel Bonds)

Israel bonds strengthen Israel’s economy and can be utilized for a variety of personal financial needs, including portfolio diversification, retirement plans and gifts, and donations to charitable organizations and universities. Proceeds from the sales of Israel Bonds have helped build many sectors of Israel’s economy and have played a decisive role in Israel’s rapid evolution into a global leader in high-tech, green-tech and bio-tech.

The Jerusalem Post recently spoke with Dani Naveh, President and CEO of Israel Bonds, who provided his perspective on what makes Israel Bonds an excellent investment. Naveh first states the financial facts. “For more than seventy years,” he explains, “Israel Bonds has been established as a well-recognized security. Our investors have always received interest and principal paid in full and on time, without Israel ever missing a payment.”

Israel Bonds have played a vital role in building the State of Israel, Naveh notes, recalling its history. “In 1951, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion convened a gathering of American Jewish leaders to share his thoughts on providing Israel with crucially needed economic resources. The idea was to engage Diaspora Jewry in the building of the reborn Jewish homeland through the sale of Israel Bonds. The Bonds enterprise expanded coast to coast, then into Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Today, more than 70 years later, Israel Bonds is a global endeavor that, to date, has achieved $49 billion in worldwide sales.”

Israel Bonds has a long and illustrious history, but it is an up-to-date investment instrument that is equally popular with young professionals worldwide. “We have developed a very strong network of young professionals,” says Naveh, “who actively participate in events throughout the country and around the globe. Our mission is to bring like-minded young people together in support of the Jewish homeland while making a smart investment. We want to nurture future Jewish lay leaders.”

Aliza Fagen, Israel Bonds National New Leadership co-chair, explains the many benefits of investing in Israel Bonds: “The ROI I’ve earned through investing with Israel Bonds is beyond anything that can be measured on a spreadsheet. Beyond the pride I feel knowing a portion of my investment portfolio is directly supporting the State of Israel in more ways than just their financial budget, Israel Bonds has helped strengthen my connection with Israel. Through delegations, speakers and events, I’ve gained invaluable insights into Israel’s economy and culture, discovered ways we can continue to help support a strong state, and, most importantly, connected with a wonderful network of people who share my passion and love for Israel and who have become some of my closest friends.”

The volunteer leader adds that purchasing Israel Bonds is a meaningful way to express one’s support for Israel, especially at a time when antisemitism is on the rise. “Unfortunately, there’s a surge in antisemitism that’s extremely hard for anyone to ignore,” Fagen says. “Whether it’s on university campuses or through social media, it’s somehow become trendy for people to declare their disdain for Israel. The best way to help combat any form of divestment is through investment. By investing with Israel Bonds, you’re not only contributing to your own portfolio, but you are supporting the State of Israel in more ways than you can ever imagine. Politicians may see the number of people investing in Israel bonds as evidence of general support for Israel. This means you’re making a tremendous impact.”

Albert Babayev, Israel Bonds’ other National New Leadership co-chair, got involved in Israel Bonds New Leadership after attending a “Bonds Boot Camp” in Austin, Texas.

“I attended then as a speaker on behalf of another organization, but quickly realized how phenomenal the people around me were and joined Israel Bonds New Leadership as a lay leader,” Babayev says. “Now as co-chair, I have been able to bring in the next generation of Israel investors into Israel Bonds. These individuals, many of whom are new to Israel Bonds, all have incredible stories and have been looking to connect with the State of Israel in a meaningful way. Bringing this next generation of Israel investors together, whether at basketball games, rooftop parties, or Shabbat dinners, has been incredibly meaningful to me.”

Ultimately, there is an Israel bond that can meet the needs of all investors, great and small.

Concludes Naveh, “Although Israel is a strong and prosperous country, we can’t take its future for granted. We must continue to support it. Those who purchase Israel Bonds become part of Israel’s success story. Israel bonds are more than just a smart investment. They are an investment from the heart.”

For more information about Israel Bonds, click here or call 888.764.2631.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel Bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of an advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel bonds. Member FINRA.