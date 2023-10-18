Jewish orgs. call to boycott Starbucks over union's support of Hamas

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJC), along with its partners, is calling for "a widespread boycott of Starbucks," after the company's union voiced support of Hamas.

This, the OJC is arguing, "will send a strong message against the normalization of violence and hatred."

The OJC's boycott comes in response to Starbucks Workers United union's statement, in which the company has expressed "solidarity with Hamas," according to a press release.

The union, which represents nearly 9,000 baristas, is making a highly controversial a statement that may potentially severely affect their revenues, much like other instances where companies have made similar debatable choices, the OJC warned.

Boycotting Starbucks

When Ben and Jerry's ice cream boycotted certain areas in Israel, for instance, their profits dropped substantially. In another instance, after hiring Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, as their presenter, Bud Light also suffered financial losses. Indeed, according to The New York Times, following this controversial choice, "Bud Light’s sales slumped." Amnesty international billboard (credit: REUTERS)

But these marketing campaigns, regardless of their debatable choices, were not endorsing a massacre. Notably, Hamas's recent attacks on Israeli civilians consist of crimes against humanity. Substantiating this, ABC News reported that Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in response to Hamas's latest attacks that “massacring civilians is a war crime and there can be no justification for these reprehensible attacks."

To be heard and seen, even at the price of no caffeine

Therefore, the OJC said, they are calling for a ban on Starbucks.

"Please join us in raising awareness about this distressing issue. Share this Boycott with friends, family, and coworkers, urging them to reevaluate their choices and consider the implications of supporting Starbucks," they said. "Together, let us make a resounding statement against the indifference displayed towards the loss of innocent lives."