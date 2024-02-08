Sigma Clarity Investment House announces new partner

Yohan Kadoche, a senior figure in Israeli capital markets, will become a partner in the

Sigma Clarity Investment House, Sigma Clarity announced on Tuesday.

Kadoche is expected to acquire approximately 52% of Sigma Clarity stock and invest capital for business development.

"I am pleased to join Sigma Clarity, a global investment firm that currently manages assets worth approximately NIS 10 billion, with professional management and a dedicated team,” he said. “I believe that my international market experience will enable us to leverage the accumulated capabilities, continue the group's growth, and benefit our clients by integrating innovative tools and services, as commonly seen in leading investment firms worldwide.”

Sigma Clarity, a leading global investment firm, was formed in 2023 following the merger of the long-established investment firm Sigma, founded in 1993 by Prof. Dan Galai, with Clarity, specializing in managing wealth for high-net-worth clients.

Today the investment house is controlled by European bank ANDBANK and Clarity Capital Group. It specializes in several investment areas, including portfolio management domestically and globally, alternative investments, mutual funds management, pension planning agencies, and more.

"The entry of a group of investors led by Kadoche into Sigma Clarity expresses confidence in the company and its employees, expected to strengthen Sigma Clarity's position as a significant player in the capital market,” said Alberto Garfunkel, Chairman of the Board of Sigma Clarity. “I anticipate that with this investment, Sigma Clarity will be able to grow rapidly and enter new business areas, in addition to continuing its current operations in all sectors."

Over 25 years of experience

Kadoche has over 25 years of managerial experience in the Israeli and European capital markets, having served as the CEO of Psagot Investment House and CEO of Psagot Securities.

Previously, Kadoche also served as CEO of More Magna AM (from the More Investment House group), CEO of Meitav Dash Brokerage, and founder and CEO of Camalia Capital Markets, which merged with Meitav Dash. Advertisement

“Yohan brings comprehensive management experience in the capital market, having held several senior management positions globally,” Amir Leybovitch, Deputy Chairman of Sigma Clarity and CEO of Clarity Capital, said. “I am confident that Yohan's extensive experience will assist Sigma Clarity in adopting a new standard of service, expanding the range of products and services, similar to leading firms worldwide."

Sigma Clarity was represented by Adv Nir Dash. and Adv. Reut Alkalay from Herzog Law Office.

Kadoche was represented by Adv. Ronen Kantor, Adv. Michael Misul and Ofir Gilboa from Doron, Tikotzky, Kantor, Gutman and Co. Law Office.