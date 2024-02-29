‘Israel bonds are the best connection between the Diaspora and Israel’

Israel bonds are a smart investment with strong rates and are meaningful investments, serving as a symbolic connection with Israel and the people of Israel for Jews worldwide.

“When you buy an Israel bond you’re connecting to Israel, and the more people we can connect to Israel, the more positive messages we can send,” says Andrew M. Hutter, MD, who was recently appointed Israel Bonds National and International chairman of the Board. He has been involved with Israel Bonds for over 20 years, and as chairman Howard L. Goldstein’s tenure draws to a close, Hutter has been chosen to fill his illustrious shoes.

“I am very excited to continue enhancing the great foundation that was laid down by Howard and grateful for his leadership over four decades – and especially since October 7,” Hutter says.

He explains that his affinity for the organization is based on the concept of creating and fostering connections between the Diaspora and Israel.

“Israel is important,” he says. “It is the only Jewish homeland that we have – this is just reinforcing what we already know – and I believe it’s our job, as the Jewish Diaspora, to support Israel. We understand the importance of the State of Israel and the urgency of this moment in time.”

Israel Bonds, he says, is an “apolitical, pro-Israel organization investing in Israel. You invest in an Israel bond, and you get your principal back with interest.”

In the 70-plus years since the first Israel bonds were issued, Hutter says, “Israel has never been a day late or a penny short on paying back the principal and interest, so it’s a smart investment. Our work connects the Diaspora to Israel. That’s what I love about this.”

Israel Bonds’ Shalom bond enables the purchase of Israel bonds that can be donated to not-for-profit charitable organizations, such as Magen David Adom (the Israeli Red Cross), Jewish federations, and synagogues, among others.“We are the one organization that can really wrap around everything,” says Hutter.

The organization, he says, is now making great strides in appealing to a younger generation and introducing them to Israel bonds. Four years ago, Hutter created the organization’s Mentorship Program, which pairs senior Israel Bonds leaders with young leaders in one-on-one mentorship meetings. Advertisement

“We have a curriculum, and we educate young professionals about the organization, and they get involved in local projects. So, while we say that we’re investing in Israel, we build our local communities, and the stronger our local communities are, the stronger Israel becomes.”

Israel Bonds is gaining increasing attention and support from Jewish communities around the world, understanding the true value of investing in Israel bonds and directly supporting the State of Israel. As evidence of this, Hutter cites the numbers showing that Israel Bonds has been regularly meeting its $1 billion annual global sales goal. Shortly before the war broke out on October 7, 2023, the organization had already reached that mark and the end of the year totaled sales of over $2.7 billion.

Equally important, he notes, is the fact that a large number of the purchasers of Israel bonds after the war began were new purchasers who had never bought Israel bonds until that point.

The most direct and impactful way to support Israel

ISRAEL BONDS can be purchased online, starting at $36, which makes them appealing to a broader audience.

“It’s a powerful way to create that special connection early on with Israel. And if people are investing in Israel, then they feel part of the country.”

Hutter regularly gives Israel bonds as gifts for bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings, and baby celebrations. He quips that he doesn’t have to worry about bringing a card to the event or where to leave the gift.

“If I’m going to go to a wedding or a bar mitzvah,” he says, “I buy the bond online beforehand. I can send an electronic card, so they know even before the celebration that they have the gift.”

His involvement in Israel Bonds has taken the shape of various leadership positions in metro New Jersey, serving as chairman of the medical division and later as general chairman of the metro New Jersey campaign. He also co-founded and developed the national medical division of Israel Bonds and has served on the national board of Israel Bonds for 15 years, most recently as vice chairman and treasurer of the Board of Directors.

In his work as head of the medical division, Hutter helped lead medical missions to Israel on behalf of Israel Bonds, where participants learned about the state of modern medicine in Israel, visiting leading local hospitals, Magen David Adom (MDA) stations, and the IDF’s Unit 669, which specializes in aerial rescue missions for soldiers and civilians.

In Hutter’s new role within Israel Bonds as National and International chairman of the Board, he is seeking exponential growth in the number of Israel bonds purchasers. To this end, he wants to ensure everyone involved with Israel bonds feels empowered and part of a larger purpose.

“I want to encourage our board members to be vocal about their ideas. I know what I know, but I don’t know everything. I’m going to rely on my board members to work with me. It’s my job to deliver the message, but I can’t do it by myself.”

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (DCI) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel Bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and The Jerusalem Post as part of an advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering that can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.

