Cryptocurrency Bitcoin hits new all-time high

Bitcoin hit a new record high of over $72,000 on Monday after topping $70,000 for the first time on Friday. The cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency - a digital currency designed to be used by people without the need for centralized regulation by governments or other bodies. Exchanges are tracked by distributed ledger technology (DLT) such as blockchain, according to a Bank of Israel 2022 report. These are technologies based on encryption.

The report said exchanges are publicly documented and cannot be reversed, so the exchange of these currencies requires no centralized body to govern them.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency in what has become a widely expanding field with many more types of digital currency, the report added. The bear market in crypto erased $2 trillion in market value and led to several bankruptcies among crypto firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital, among others. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Bitcoin technology is open-source, meaning the source code behind the technology is available, and "nobody owns or controls Bitcoin," according to Bitcoin's website.

A desired alternative to government-issued funds

The decentralized structure of Bitcoin appeals to those who want an alternative to fiat money issued by governments. This decentralization's benefits include transparency, users' insulation from bank fees and bank failures, and ease of global payments. It can also, theoretically, isolate users from instability in their own country's economy.

Critics say that Bitcoin has been unable to replace fiat money. “Something that moves 5% a day, 20% in a month — up or down — cannot be a currency. It’s something else,” former option trader and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb told CNBC in 2021.

“I realized [Bitcoin] was not a currency without a government. It was just pure speculation. It’s just like a game ... I mean, you can create another game and call it a currency,” Taleb added.