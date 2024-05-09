Bank Leumi to open National Infrastructures department

Bank Leumi will open a special department within its Corporate Division aimed at financing national infrastructures, the bank announced Thursday.

“The Bank has set its sights on leading the field of financing of national infrastructures in Israel, and we are working to achieve this with a special emphasis on ESG aspects,” said Liat Shuv, Head of the Corporate Division.

The department will be headed by Gilad Oshri, who in the past two years led the Structured Credit Department in the Corporate Division. Previously, Oshri served in several senior positions in a number of institutional entities.

The new department will join the other departments in the Corporate Division: the Business Department, the Construction and Real Estate Department, the Commercial Department and LeumiTech, the Group’s High-Tech banking arm.

In the past few years, Bank Leumi led the financing of a number of prominent projects in the area of national infrastructure. Among other things, about a month ago the Bank announced that it is leading the financing of the Blue Line of The Jerusalem Light Rail. This follows the financing provided by the Bank for the construction of the Purple Line of the Tel Aviv Light Rail.

Furthermore, in recent years Leumi led the financing of the IDF’s logistics centers project, the construction of the largest desalination facility in Israel - ‘Sorek 2’, and more.

“I am certain that Gilad, who was chosen to lead the new department, will ensure that Leumi maintains a leading role in this important area," said Shuv.