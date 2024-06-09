“When you buy a bond, you build a bond with Israel,” said Dani Naveh, President & CEO of Israel Bonds/Development Corporation for Israel, at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York City on Monday.

Israel Bonds has raised more than $52 billion in worldwide sales for the State of Israel since its inception in 1951.

Israel Bonds provide Israel funds that aid every aspect of Israel’s economy, enabling developments in all areas, including from its infrastructure to becoming a startup nation.

“Every Israel bonds investor is a partner in Israel’s great success story,” said Naveh.

In response to antisemitism and antagonists who have opposed such investments through BDS, Naveh said, “It’s very simple. Support Israel, and if you already support Israel, increase your support. They demand divestment, but we say double down on your investment. By making an investment in Israel bonds, you deliver the message that at this time of need, Israel is not alone. You provide funds to the US’ best ally in the Middle East, and you get a strong and steady return.”

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein presented Mr. Naveh and Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board, with a special recognition for leadership and global economic support.

Naveh also highlighted that on October 7, just hours after the Hamas attacks, he initiated an emergency campaign that raised more than $1 billion of Israel bond investments globally in just thirty days. Since the outbreak of the war, Israel Bonds has generated more than $3 billion in record-breaking worldwide investments, about 3 times their average annual sales.

Of that amount, $1.7 billion has come from states and municipalities in the United States that have invested in Israel bonds. Naveh pointed out that since October 7, there has been a surge of investment by local governments in Israel bonds and noted that it has been bipartisan. Additionally, all kinds of people and institutions across America and around the world invest in Israel bonds — from Bar Mitzvah kids who receive them as gifts to banks. Israel has a perfect track record when it comes to paying back investors. The country has never defaulted on a single debt in its nearly 75 years of existence. It always paid the bond principals and interest on time.