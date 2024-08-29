Israel Bonds High Holy Days Appeal: Invest in life and rebuild together

The High Holy Days, traditionally a time of deep reflection, repentance, and renewal, take on even greater significance in a post-October 7 world. The devastating atrocities nearly a year ago brought about an international shift in the way that the Jewish people relate to each other and the State of Israel.

This year, our prayers and introspection are underscored by an acute awareness of vulnerability and loss, but also by a profound sense of resilience and unity and an urge to invest in life and rebuild together. “Across generations, one of the great Jewish responses to suffering, pain, and violence is the resilience that we build in the face of it. We build families, communities, synagogues, and schools,” explains Rabbi Aaron Flanzraich from Beth Sholom Synagogue in Toronto and chair of the Israel Bonds Rabbinic Advisory Council.

Deeply intertwined with the development and resilience of the State of Israel, the Israel Bonds High Holy Days Appeal is now focused on rebuilding together and investing in life. This special time of the year provides an ideal moment for rallying support and engaging Jewish communities in the shared global responsibility for the strength of the State of Israel. Over his 31-year career, Rabbi Flanzraich has made the Israel Bonds appeal every year, a powerful moment during the Kol Nidre service where we seek to be released from our vows and ask God to respond in kind for a year of redemption and happiness. Following a harrowing year of the most unimaginable attacks against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Rabbi Flanzraich remembers the words of the Book of Isaiah. “God says who should I send, and Isaiah says hineni, here I am. Subsequently, in every Jewish generation, there are those who understand that it must be me. We are too small of a people to think someone else will do it,” he explains, adding, “The card is right in front of you, and it’s you. Answer it.” Invest in life. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

As millions of Jews around the world gather together to pray during the holiest time of the year, a tradition that has survived hundreds of generations, Israel Bonds understands that the investment in life will always triumph over those who seek to destroy it. But the difference is that in this generation, the Jewish people have their own state, one that Israel Bonds will work tirelessly to ensure its prosperity. “It is in our DNA. We know this; we have been here before,” Rabbi Flanzraich proclaims proudly. “We are no longer just dreaming about Israel. Once you are gifted with something, you don’t let it fall from your hands. The vision for the investment in Israel is to realize the dream of what Israel is: strong, innovative, vibrant, safe, and bold.”

In its early years, the Israel Bonds appeal was a lifeline for the young state. As Israel faced challenges along the way, the funds raised through Israel Bonds became essential for maintaining the country's financial stability and growth. Synagogues around the world embraced the appeal, with congregants responding to the call to invest as a profound act of solidarity and faith in the future of the Jewish state.

“Israel Bonds addresses the totality of the community. While many organizations do incredible work, this is about investing in the State of Israel,” explains Rabbi Flanzraich, who, together with the Israel Bonds Rabbinic Advisory Council and Israel Bonds leadership, continues its seven-decade-old tradition to partner with synagogues and rabbinical leaders and strengthen Israel together, investing in life and prosperity for the future of the Jewish people. “The High Holy Days appeal is so impactful, especially this year, because it’s an investment that people make, and they should take pride in choosing what to invest in because it reflects their values.”

As we grapple with the events that have shaken our world, the themes of the High Holy Days—returning to our core values, seeking forgiveness, and reaffirming our commitments—resonate more powerfully than ever. In this time of collective mourning and hope, we are called not only to heal and rebuild but to emerge stronger, guided by the enduring spirit of our people and our unwavering belief in a future where justice, peace, and security prevail. Israel Bonds understands that every Jew has the opportunity to answer this call, to bond with our history and community, and to prevail in the face of insurmountable odds.

Within the first month of the October 7 attacks, Israel Bonds raised a record-breaking $1 billion in worldwide sales for Israel, but it did not stop there. Almost a year later, Israel Bonds has raised over $3 billion globally, sending a powerful message: Israel is not alone in its time of need. With strong return rates, Israel Bonds offers a symbiotic partnership between Israel and its supporters around the world, providing sustainable financial solutions to the Jewish State during this dark time while also bolstering the portfolio of its investors.

It is this vision that Jews around the world will continue to hold onto desperately, and during this time of reflection and renewal, it is Israel Bonds and the State of Israel that will send a powerful message of investing in life and rebuilding together for generations to come.

