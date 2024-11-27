After the ceasefire: Leumi is the first bank to reopen its branch in Kiryat Shmona

Bank Leumi announced today (Wednesday) that it is reopening its branch in Kiryat Shmona, just a few hours after the ceasefire in the north came into effect. With this move, Leumi becomes the first bank to resume normal operations in the city. Leumi was also the first bank to resume operations for residents of the Gaza envelope when it reopened its branch in Sderot.

“This is part of our commitment." Eyal Ben-Haim, head of the banking division

Eyal Ben-Haim, Head of the Banking Division at Leumi, stated: "I am proud that after more than a year of managing a complex emergency routine, our branch team in Kiryat Shmona arrived this morning to reopen the branch for our customers. Just as we were the first to resume operations in Sderot after the October 7 massacre, today as well, we are the first here to provide our customers with the full range of branch services. At Leumi, we are determined to provide our customers with the best service in Israel. Our commitment to restoring full branch operations is part of our dedication to our customers."