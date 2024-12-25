Coalition leaders Smotrich, Ben-Gvir clash over Yamam pay raise amid broader budget feud

The Finance Ministry, National Security Ministry, and police agreed on a pay bump for the Yamam (National Counter-Terrorism Unit), the finance minister's office said Wednesday, prompting National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to call this a "pathetic spin."

Wednesday's scuffle continues a public spat between Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over the former's dissatisfaction with his ministry’s expected 2025 budget.

Smotrich's office said Wednesday that the government and police had agreed on a 35% pay bump for Yamam police officers, along with a package of benefits for Yamam.

"In addition, fighters will receive retention grants to strengthen them and attract combat officers to extended and meaningful service," the minister's office added.

"This is an important milestone for the police, the Yamam, and the security of Israel's citizens. We promised, and we delivered!" said Smotrich. Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset. (credit: Amir Cohen/Pool/Reuters)

"The initiative, which began in collaboration with former Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to raise the salaries of the heroic Yamam fighters, has been completed and signed today."

Ben-Gvir responded, saying that the decision to raise the salaries of Yamam police officers was made nearly a year ago and calling Smotrich's announcement a spin.

"Smotrich delayed [the decision's] implementation, and now, as a feeble spin meant to address the outrage within the police and prison service over the Finance Ministry's broad cuts to the salaries of police officers and prison guards, the finance minister is presenting the 'salary increase for Yamam fighters' as a new initiative."

"We demand that the finance minister reverse the harm done to the salaries of police officers and prison guards," he added.

The Finance Ministry responded Wednesday, saying that it appreciates the dedication of Israel Police officers, especially since October 7 and the ensuing war.

"In light of the war, police officers received broad grants in December 2023 totaling over 100 million NIS, as well as additional grant packages and salary increases."

Improving conditions for police

The ministry highlighted that it would continue to work on improving conditions for police but said that "attempts to implement salary changes on the scale of hundreds of millions of shekels, using budgets intended for other purposes, without proper authority and in violation of administrative rules, are serious and unacceptable. We will not tolerate unilateral actions that harm public trust and misuse taxpayer funds."

Last week, Ben-Gvir announced a salary raise for thousands of police officers without coordinating with the Finance Ministry, leading the Finance Ministry to call the move illegal.

In a rare occurrence, the police commissioner himself responded to the Finance Ministry’s opinion, criticizing the ministry for “attempting to harm police officers’ salaries” and “actively weakening the police” and therefore harming national security.

This came as part of a broader battle between Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, who ran on a joint list in the 2022 election but have become increasingly hostile to each other, including on the issue of whether or not to initiate a process to fire Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.